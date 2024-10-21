SBI General Insurance launches ‘SBIG Health Super Top-Up’ Policy to meet challenge of rising Medical Costs

Mumbai, 20th October 2024: SBI General Insurance, one of India’s leading General Insurance companies announces the launch of ‘SBIG Health Super Top-Up’, a health insurance top-up plan designed as an economical and affordable option supplementing over and above the basic health insurance policy. The product offers versatility for individuals seeking insurance to enhance their existing policy – by seamlessly complementing any existing health insurance policy from any provider, whether corporate or personal. It enables customers to customize their coverage to suit their specific needs, ensuring a convenient and hassle-free experience.

With lifestyle diseases on the rise and medical inflation escalating at approximately 14% in the country, having sufficient coverage is imperative to effectively manage unexpected medical emergencies, which are not usually covered through standard health insurance plans.

The ‘SBIG Health Super Top-Up’ policy provides individuals with the assurance they need to confidently face any unforeseen medical situation. The plan contains a wide range of coverages, offering two plans with sum insured ranging from 5 lacs to 4 Crores. Under the policy, the claim becomes payable when your primary health insurance coverage is exhausted or when expenses exceed the deductible amount. It caters to the needs of Group Health or Retail Health customers requiring additional coverage, as well as the urban and semi-urban populace with inadequate or no insurance. Additionally, it fulfills the requirements of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) or families seeking extensive insurance coverage.

The SBIG Health Super Top-Up offers remarkable benefits, including:

Flexible Annual Aggregated Deductible and Long-Term Aggregated Deductible options Sum Insured range of 5 Lakhs to 4 Crores and Deductible options from 2 Lakhs to 2 Crores Cumulative Bonus (CB) No reduction in CB, in case of a claim



Unlimited Restore for related and/or unrelated illness/injury

Option to reduce Waiting Period

Global Cover

Long-term policy options up to 3 years,

Competitive premiums starting from Rs. 3,377 for individuals aged 18–35 years

This comprehensive Super Top-up policy offers a range of valuable features, including global coverage, unlimited restore, and a cumulative bonus that remains intact even after a claim, providing you with increasing value over time. Additionally, the reduction in waiting periods ensures quicker access to benefits, among other features. A one-time welcome discount of 5% will be applied to all policies, provided the proposer purchases the SBIG Health Super Top-Up insurance within 5 days of receiving the quote from the company.

Speaking about the policy, Mr. Subramanyam Brahmajosyula, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, SBI General Insurance said, “With the escalating costs of medical treatments and the growing prevalence of lifestyle-related illnesses, having comprehensive health coverage is no longer a luxury but a necessity. At SBI General, we have always been at the forefront of providing customers with simplified and affordable risk solutions that address the evolving needs of the customers. The ‘SBIG Health Super Top-Up’ Insurance Policy, is for the benefit of insuring customers who want to top up their existing insurance plan at a reasonable premium rate. This policy is tailored to meet the diverse needs of individuals and families, offering peace of mind and financial security during unexpected medical emergencies. This super top-up policy features the unique advantage of seamlessly complementing any existing health insurance plan from any provider.”