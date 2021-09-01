SBI General Insurance launches its sonic brand identity with the launch of its musical identity

Mumbai : SBI General Insurance (SBIG) today launched its signature tune, thereby establishing its sonic brand identity. The newly launched musical id is a delightful symphony that encapsulates modern and forward-looking attitude.

The company’s musical id is envisaged to create a deep and multisensory experience for its customers and thereby amplify its key messaging of trust and support. The music id will act as the brand’s signature tune, thereby integrating the tune in digital touch points. This sonic tune is a celebration of SBIG’s new brand identity which was launched last year.

Speaking on the launch Mr. PC Kandpal, MD and CEO, SBI General Insurance shares, “With the revamp of our brand identity, we had introduced our brand promise as ‘Suraksha aur Bharosa dono’. The launch of our sonic logo resonates “Suraksha” and “Bharosa”. Further, this musical logo will make our brand ubiquitous and thereby connect well with our customers.”

SBI General having a strong foundation with multiple milestones, this new sonic identity will be another milestone in the trajectory.

Related