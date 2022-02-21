SBI General Insurance launches Insurance Awareness drive in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: SBI General, one of India’s leading General Insurance companies launched an insurance awareness drive in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh to ensure better insurance literacy amongst the locals. The launch event was addressed by Shri PC Kandpal, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance (virtually); Shri RK Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Namsai District and Smt. Shefali Khalsa, Head – Brand & Corporate Communications, SBI General Insurance.

SBI General has been a lead insurer to take up the campaign to drive insurance awareness in selected and suggested regions by IRDAI. According to Namasai.nic.in, Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh is second least populated region with a population of 95950 and 54.24% literacy. Recognizing that understanding of financial planning and insurance could be boosted in the region, SBI General aims to drive awareness and strengthen insurance penetration in Namsai through initiatives across various local touchpoints. The year-long awareness campaign has been designed with a four-pronged approach. The campaign that has been kickstarted with an inaugural session will be followed by various activities including nukkad natak, school contact programs, engagement programs in mandis/ panchayats, and many other activities.

PC Kandpal, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance said, “SBI General is glad to take up the drive to spread insurance awareness in Namsai, the 18th district of Arunachal Pradesh. We started this insurance awareness drive from Ri-bhoi, Meghalaya, and with the success of the activities, we are happy to host the launch event and kick-start the similar activities in Namsai. Our goal is to ensure that every household in the region is educated about the benefits of ‘insurance’ and understands the need to build a secure future. SBI General Insurance will remain committed towards nation building and support insurance penetration through such initiatives.”

The Insurance Awareness launch event at Namsai was attended by Namsai dignitaries and local communities.