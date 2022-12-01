SBI General Insurance announces its 4th Crop Insurance Week awareness campaign this Rabi season

Mumbai : SBI General, one of India’s leading General Insurance companies has launched the 4th ‘Crop Insurance Week’ awareness campaign for the upcoming Rabi season. The Company will conduct various on-ground activities including workshops, training, and learning programs designed for farmers and educate them about the PMFBY Scheme features i.e. Importance & merit of crop insurance scheme, preventing sowing / planting risks and the protection it offers to the standing crops.

As a part of the campaign, SBI General will implement these activities across the states of Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, and Karnataka which have been allotted to them under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS).

SBI General Insurance Company has been participating in the PMFBY Scheme and has insured more than 93.85 lakh farmers from states of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Assam in the last financial year. Over the years, SBIG has provided coverage to over 2.79 crore farmers and have paid over claims of Rs 7,234 crore

For the Rabi season, the general insurer will provide coverage for various crops like tomatoes, potatoes, mangoes, pomegranate, chili, grape, wheat, barley, gram, masoor, cumin, fenugreek, mustard, malta, orange, peach, and litchi.

Ms. Priya Kumar, Head – Emerging Business Lines, Rural & Agri, SBI General Insurance said, “Climate change specially during the recent times have been a major impediment posing food security challenges, influencing food production and associated costs. Risks of natural calamities, dependence on large rain-fed areas, pests, and disease make agriculture highly vulnerable. PMFBY is the solution to all risks faced by the farmers. On this momentous occasion of 4th Crop Insurance Awareness Week, SBIG would like to send a message to all our farmers to enroll into the scheme and protect themselves from any unforeseen financial losses that may occur to their crops due to weather vagaries.”