SBI General Insurance and Pahile Majhe Kartavya Foundation join forces to provide reflective jackets to Traffic Control Branch Mumbai Police

Mumbai : SBI General Insurance, one of India’s leading insurance companies, has collaborated with the Pahile Majhe Kartavya Foundation to provide reflective safety jackets to Traffic Control Branch Mumbai Police during National Road Safety Week. This initiative aims to positively impact the reduction of hit-and-run incidents by addressing the pressing issue of visibility during night duty.

Through this association, SBI General Insurance is providing over 3000 reflective jackets to the Traffic Control Branch Mumbai Police to ensure the safety of the officers who are on night duty. The initiative aims to recognize and express gratitude to the Mumbai police, who play a pivotal role in upholding and enforcing road safety norms.

Mr. Pravin Padwal, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic Control Branch Mumbai Police graced the event and received the reflective jackets on behalf of the Traffic Control Branch Mumbai Police from Mr. Vikas Bagai, Regional Head -West 1 – SBI General Insurance. This collaboration underscores SBI General Insurance’s commitment to promoting road safety and supporting the welfare of all.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Kishore Kumar Poludasu MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance said, ‘‘At SBI General, we have been actively working in the area of road safety for several years. Recognizing the Mumbai Police as one of the most dedicated and disciplined police forces in the country, this initiative serves as our token of appreciation for their unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of our city. As a responsible corporate entity, we aspire to contribute to such meaningful initiatives and play a role in reducing the number of road accidents.”

Speaking about this partnership, Mrs. Nayna Kanal – President, Pahile Majhe Kartavya Foundation added, “We are truly proud to be a part of this initiative, as such endeavors contribute significantly to broader community welfare. This partnership reflects a joint commitment towards promoting a safer environment for both law enforcement and citizens alike.’’