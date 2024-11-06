SBI Foundation Boosts Rural Development with New Youth Fellowship and Sanjeevani Ambulance Service

Goa, November 6th, 2024: The SBI Foundation recently held the valediction ceremony for the 11th batch of the SBI Youth for India Fellowship at SBILD Panaji, Goa. This event celebrated the culmination of a 13-month journey for 53 young Fellows from across India, with an impressive 60% female participation. The program’s alumni base now comprises over 580 Fellows, of whom 70% have continued to work in the development sector, significantly contributing to the nation’s social development priorities.

Shri Binod Kumar Mishra, DMD (HR) & CDO, State Bank of India, inaugurated the event and launched a primary healthcare ambulance service, ‘Sanjeevani,’ under the Gram Seva Project of SBI Foundation. The initiative aims to enhance access to healthcare in rural areas, having less access to these services. Shri. Mishra congratulated the Fellows of the passing out Batch on successful completion of their journey and expressed the hope that they will utilise the experience of serving in the rural areas, towards Nation Building.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shri Sanjay Prakash, MD & CEO, SBI Foundation remarked, “Our Fellows have demonstrated exceptional dedication to transforming rural India, making a meaningful impact on communities and furthering India’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals. With YFI, we continue to bridge the gap between the skilled youth of our country and the underserved communities addressing critical rural challenges and bring about sustainable positive change.”

The SBI Youth for India Fellowship operates on 12 key thematic areas including Health, Rural Livelihood, Food Security, Environmental Protection, Education, Water, Technology, Women’s Empowerment, Self-Governance, Social Entrepreneurship, Traditional Craft, and Alternate Energy. Fellows choose and focus on one area of interest, implementing impactful projects in partnership with 13 leading NGOs.

Shri Jagannath Sahoo, President & COO, SBI Foundation, further added, “The SBI Youth for India Fellowship is a powerful catalyst, empowering young change-makers to create sustainable social impact. With initiatives like ‘Sanjeevani,’ we are strengthening our mission to serve rural India, extending our reach and fostering holistic community development.”

The Fellowship has engaged hundreds of Indian youth and overseas citizens in meaningful rural development work, impacting over 150,000 beneficiaries through youth-led interventions across 250 villages in 20 states. Many Fellows have gone on to establish significant ventures or pursue further studies in development fields, making lasting contributions to India’s social sector. Notable alumni include Mr. Siddharth Daga, Co-founder of NeoMotion, a tech-enabled wheelchair company featured on Shark Tank, and Ms. Shriti Pandey, founder of ‘Strawcture,’ recognized by Forbes 30 under 30 for her sustainable building solutions.

Through projects like SBI Youth for India and Gram Seva, SBI Foundation continues to support India’s national priorities, enhancing the nation’s social fabric and enabling sustainable progress at the grassroots level.