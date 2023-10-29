SBI Card PAT Grows 15% YoY to ₹603 Cr in Q2 FY24 Vs ₹526 Cr in Q2 FY23

New Delhi: The Board of Directors of SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited approved the Company’s results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023, at their meeting held on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Performance Highlights Q2 FY24

Total Revenue increased by 22% YoY at ₹ 4,221 Cr in Q2 FY24 v/s ₹ 3,453 Cr in Q2 FY23

PAT increased by 15% YoY at ₹ 603 Cr in Q2 FY24 v/s ₹ 526 Cr in Q2 FY23

ROAA at 4.9% in Q2 FY24 v/s 5.4% in Q2 FY23

ROAE at 22.3% in Q2 FY24 v/s 24.1% in Q2 FY23

Capital Adequacy Ratio at 23.3%; Tier 1 at 20.8%

Business Highlights

New accounts volume down by 12% at 1,142K in Q2 FY24 v/s 1295K in Q2 FY23

Cards-in-force grew by 21% YoY at 1.79 Cr as of Q2 FY24 v/s 1.48 Cr as of Q2 FY23

Spends grew by 27% YoY at ₹ 79,164 Cr in Q2 FY24 v/s ₹ 62,306 Cr in Q2 FY23

Receivables grew by 19% YoY at ₹ 45,078 Cr in Q2 FY24 v/s ₹ 37,730 Cr in Q2 FY23

Market share for Card-in-force 19.2% (Q2 FY23: 19.1%), Spends 18.0% (Q2 FY23: 17.8%). For Q2 FY24, #2 for both, Cards-in-force and spends, in the industry.

Profit & Loss Account for the Quarter ended September 30, 2023

Total income increased by 22% at ₹ 4,221 Cr in Q2 FY24 v/s ₹ 3,453 Cr in Q2 FY23. This movement was a result of the following key factors:

Interest income increased by 28% at ₹ 1,902 Cr in Q2 FY24 v/s ₹ 1,484 Cr in Q2 FY23 Fees and commission income increased by 23% at ₹ 1,974 Cr in Q2 FY24 v/s ₹ 1,611 Cr in Q2 FY23



Finance costs increased by 64% at ₹ 605 Cr in Q2 FY24 v/s ₹ 368 Cr in Q2 FY23

Total Operating cost increased by 13% at ₹ 2,066 Cr in Q2 FY24 from ₹ 1,834 Cr in Q2 FY23

Earnings before credit costs increased by 24% at ₹ 1,551 Cr in Q2 FY24 v/s ₹ 1,252 Cr in Q2 FY23

Impairment losses & bad debts expenses increased by 36% at ₹ 742 Cr in Q2 FY24 v/s ₹ 546 Cr in Q2 FY23

Profit after tax increased by 15% at ₹ 603 Cr in Q2 FY24 v/s ₹ 526 Cr in Q2 FY23

Profit & Loss Account for the half year ended September 30, 2022

Total income increased by 23% at ₹ 8,268 Cr in H1 FY24 v/s ₹ 6,716 Cr in H1 FY23. This movement was a result of the following key factors:

Interest income increased by 29% at ₹ 3,706 Cr in H1 FY24 v/s ₹ 2,872 Cr in H1 FY23 Fees and commission income increased by 23% at ₹ 3,872 Cr in H1 FY24 v/s ₹ 3,149 Cr in H1 FY23



Finance costs increased by 74% to ₹ 1,176 Cr in H1 FY24 from ₹ 676 Cr in H1 FY23.

Total Operating cost increased by 15% at ₹ 4,025 Cr in H1 FY24 from ₹ 3,497 Cr in H1 FY23

Earnings before credit cost at ₹ 3,066 Cr in H1 FY24 from ₹ 2,543 Cr in H1 FY23.

Impairment losses & bad debts expenses for the period at ₹ 1,460 Cr in H1 FY24 vs ₹ 996 Cr in H1 FY23.

Profit after tax increased by 4% to ₹ 1,196 Cr in H1 FY24 vs ₹ 1,153 Cr in H1 FY23.

Balance Sheet as of September 30, 2023

Total Balance Sheet size as of September 30, 2023, at ₹ 50,388 Cr as against ₹ 45,546 Cr as of March 31, 2023

Total Gross Advances (Credit card receivables) as of September 30, 2023, at ₹ 45,078 Cr, as against ₹ 40,722 Cr as of March 31, 2023

Net worth as of September 30, 2023, at ₹ 11,130 Cr as against ₹ 9,902 Cr as of March 31, 2023

Asset Quality

The Gross non-performing assets were at 2.43% of gross advances as of September 30, 2023, as against 2.14% as of September 30, 2022. Net non-performing assets were at 0.89% as of September 30, 2023, as against 0.78% as of September 30, 2022.

Capital Adequacy

As per the capital adequacy norms issued by the RBI, Company’s capital to risk ratio consisting of Tier I and Tier II capital should not be less than 15% of its aggregate risk weighted assets on – balance sheet and of risk adjusted value of off-balance sheet items. As of September 30, 2023, Company’s CRAR was 23.3% compared to 23.2% as of September 30, 2022.

The Tier I capital in respect of an NBFC-ND-SI, at any point of time, can’t be less than 10%. Company’s Tier I capital was 20.8% as of September 30, 2023, compared to 20.2% as of September 30, 2022.

Rating

CRISIL Long Term – AAA/Stable

CRISIL Short Term – A1+

ICRA Long Term – AAA/Stable

ICRA Short Term – A1+

Summary Profit and Loss Statement (₹ Cr)

Description Q2 FY23 Q1 FY24 Q2 FY24 QoQ YoY Interest Income 1,484 1,804 1,902 5% 28% Non-Interest Income (Fees, commission income & others) 1,813 2,108 2,186 4% 21% Total Revenue from operations 3,297 3,912 4,087 4% 24% Total Other Income 156 134 134 0% -14% Total Income 3,453 4,046 4,221 4% 22% Finance costs 368 571 605 6% 64% Operating Costs 1,834 1,960 2,066 5% 13% Earnings before credit costs 1,252 1,515 1,551 2% 24% Impairment losses & bad debts 546 719 742 3% 36% Profit before tax 706 797 809 2% 15% Profit after tax 526 593 603 2% 15%

Summary Balance Sheet (₹ Cr)