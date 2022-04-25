SBI Card Partners with TCS to Reimagine Customer Onboarding Experience

MUMBAI: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is expanding its strategic partnership with SBI Cards and Payments Services Ltd., India’s largest pure-play credit card issuer, to power the latter’s next leg of digital transformation.

The new engagement is built on a decade-long partnership. In the run up to SBI Card’s blockbuster IPO in 2020, TCS had helped the company transform its core cards sourcing platform and digitized a significant portion of the process. The future-ready, agile platform personalized customer experience and helped boost sales and retention.

During the COVID-19 crisis when social distancing norms were affecting customer interactions, TCS worked closely with SBI Card to implement video KYC and e-signature features to fully digitalize its cards sourcing process. This entire digitalization project was complex, considering the integration touchpoints between these new technologies and the SBI Card-owned Sales24 platform, which is used for new account originations.

TCS will further digitalize and transform the online onboarding processes to enable a faster turnaround and frictionless experience which is expected to drive greater customer satisfaction. In addition, it will enable SBI Card to further expand its e-card issuance, delighting end customers and giving it a competitive edge in the market.

“At SBI Card, we have been able to implement numerous high performing and scalable technology initiatives over the years in association with TCS. These have been designed to support our fast-growing customer base and expanding business operations. In fact, we have been redefining user experience for our customers by investing in best-in-class digital capabilities to ensure enhanced customer engagement and payments experience. TCS as a strategic partner has played an important role in this digital journey for us, especially in digitizing our core cards sourcing platform, implementation of Video KYC and eSignature features during COVID-19 period,” said Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card.

“We are thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership with SBI Card to leverage our deep contextual and domain knowledge, customer-centric strategies, and expertise in driving transformation programs, to realize their vision of forming long-lasting customer relationships, and accelerate their next wave of growth,” said Anupam Singhal, Business Head, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, TCS.

Related