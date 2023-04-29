Sawansukha launches the all-new Sussanne Khan-curated collection ‘Bind Runes’ by Pure Facets

Kolkata: Sawansukha, a homegrown legacy jewellery brand, has just unveiled the all-new collection of jewellery, Bind Runes, specially designed by fashion designer Sussanne Khan. Made by Pure Facets, the collection includes exquisite, timeless pieces that draw inspiration from the ancient symbols of runes. Embodying the rich cultural heritage and mysticism of the Viking and Norse civilizations, the precious jewellery maker crafts every piece both elegantly and meaningfully.

The new collection features a range of designs, from delicate and intricate pieces to bold and statement-making jewellery. The runes designs are carefully selected to imbue each piece with a specific meaning and significance, such as protection, strength, love, etc. Each piece in the collection is meticulously crafted by skilled artisans, using the choicest materials including gold, diamonds, and precious stones.

Launching the new collection from Sawansukha’s flagship store, Siddharth R Sawansukha, MD, Sawansukha Jewellers, said, “In this special collection we have used a lot of colours and this jewellery we have presented for the new generation not just by age but also by heart as well, lots of intricate shapes and designs have been used and for the first time we have created jewellery which can be taken as an art piece which is an unique concept, every single piece in this collection is unique and not seen anywhere else”.

Sussanne Khan said, “Every individual likes to carry their unique aura inside-out! As one spends time with their conscience in knowing their personality better, they ought to present their unique qualities through the pieces of jewellery that they wear. Through the new collection Bind Runes,I wanted to portray not just a jewellery piece but rather art which is inspired from something that resonates with the new generation, simple yet a statement which is bold and stands out as a collection or something to carry with you, specially for the young girls of our generation”



Speaking about the new range Pavitra Gandhi, Founder, Bind Runes, spokesperson at Pure Facets, said, “The idea behind Bind Runes was that ,we have combined two arts – design and jewellery and to create something unique from us being the third generation diamantaires we wanted to put forward the best designs and our expertise through this collection.”