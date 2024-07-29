SATHEE Coaching Portal; A Digital Solution for Aspirants by the Ministry of Education

The Department of Higher Education in collaboration with IIT Kanpur started SATHEE (Self-Assessment, Test and Help for Entrance Examination) portal in November 2023, to provide equal access to quality education for competitive examination such as JEE, NEET, SSC etc. to students from across the country including the Surguja district, Chhattisgarh.

The platform provides free of cost educational content and guidance for the competitive exams to all the students/ learners including economically and socially weaker sections.

The content is curated by the academicians from prestigious institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMSs), contributing their expertise to help students/ learners to prepare for competitive exams. So far, more than 4 lac students/ learners have been registered on the portal.

The platform provides facilities such as “Solve with Me”, Assessment platform with more than 60,000 questions, NCERT video solutions, live Classes and NCERT based learning etc. AI based tools (chatbot) have been integrated to offer valuable insights into effective exam preparation strategies. Feedback mechanism is supported with AI integration. The content related to JEE, NEET, SSC etc. is also broadcasted on the DTH Platform. The student can access content through web portal and mobile application.