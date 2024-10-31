Sardar Patel’s Dream of a United Bharat Realized Through PM Modi’s Nation-Building Initiatives: Sarbananda Sonowal

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Shri Sarbananda Sonowal celebrated the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ (National Unity Day) as all the organisations virtually took the pledge to preserve the unity, integrity and security after the Union Minister read out the pledge along with thousands of colleagues who virtually joined the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sonowal said, “The idea of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel for a strong Bharat has been immortalised with sincere and renewed effort of Nation Building by the Narendra Modi led government for more than a decade. PM Modi has worked tirelessly to inspire the national consciousness and to use it to unify the country. The ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ philosophy is akin to Sardar Patel’s effort to bring all the princely states to join force for a strong nation. On this strong foundation laid down by the valiant & selfless efforts of Sardar Patel, the country is moving towards realising the idea of ‘Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat’. The path laid down by Sardar Patel is the one that PM Narendra Modi ji has taken to lead the country towards creating an inclusive development of the country. I offer my homage to this great persona of Sardar Patel for his invaluable contribution towards building a strong nation.”

The event started when the Union Minister Shri Sonowal did ‘Pad Puja’ by offering floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel image at the event.

The event was attended by the Union Minister of State for MoPSW, Shantanu Thakur; the ex-Union Minister of State & MP (Rajya Sabha), Rameswar Teli; the Minister in the Govt of Assam, Jogen Mohan; the Chairman of AIDC & MLA, Dibrugarh, Prasanta Phukan; the MLA of Chabua, Punakan Baruah; the Secretary of MoPWA, T K Ramachandran; the Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, Prof Jiten Hazarika; the Principal, Assam Medical College, Prof Sanjeeb Kakati; the Mayor of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC), Dr Saikat Patra; among other dignitaries and people.