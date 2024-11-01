Sarbananda Sonowal Visits Kali Puja Mandaps in Tinsukia, Prays for Peace & Goodwill of Humanity

The Union Minister & MP from the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, visited multiple Kali Puja mandaps as he worshipped Goddess Maa Kali located near Daily Bazaar and New Market for the overall well-being of the community.

On the occasion, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said, “In Sanatana culture, the greatness and spiritual essence of Goddess Maa Kali have inspired the faithful for generations. May Maa’s blessings dispel all negativity and darkness from our society, bringing light into the lives of everyone. On this auspicious occasion of Kali Puja, I pray for this and seek to follow in the footsteps of Maa Kali.”

Shri Sarbananda Sonowal was joined by the Assam Government Minister Shri Sanjay Kishan, the MP of Rajya Sabha, Shri Rameshwar Teli, the Chairman of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation Shri Rituparna Barua, the Chairman of the Assam State Housing Board, Shri Pulak Gohain, the Chairman of Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited, Shri Bikul Deka, and the Chairman of the Tinsukia Development Authority Shri Kajal Gohain, also among the dignitaries was Tinsukia district BJP president Shri Kushkant Bora.