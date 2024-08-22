Sarbananda Sonowal unveils Major Sustainable Drive at JN Port in Mumbai

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal unveiled major sustainable initiatives after inauguring Three Freshwater Lakes at Jawaharlal Nehru Port today. All these lakes were rejuvenated and beautified which will serve as vital reservoirs for rainwater harvesting and habitat restoration. Sonowal also reviewed various port infrastructure and developmental projects.

The Union Minister Shri Sonowal also attended the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony among the JN Port Authority (JNPA), Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and Vadhavan Port to shore up financing for infrastructure projects. The second MoU was signed between JNPA and Gateway Terminal India (GTI) to shore up the sustainable initiative of the port.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sonowal said, “Our ports are our country’s greatest assets which must be harnessed to power the economic growth of Bharat to become ‘Atmanirbhar’ – the vision of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. The sustainable drive at our ports is a major driver to advance India’s maritime infrastructure and contribute to the nation’s growth under the ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision. It is a moment of great pride that we have named these three pristine lakes in honour of revered saints of Maharashtra, Saint Dyaneshwar Maharaj, Saint Eknath Maharaj and Saint Namdeo Maharaj. With the replenished & rejuvenated lakes, I am sure the efforts will further the sustainability efforts in JN Port.”

Shri Sarbananda Sonowal also performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Smart SEZ project. This project includes preventing perimeter intrusions, ensuring disciplined vehicle movement, streamlining gate operations, smart tracking of staff and vehicles, as well as extending network connectivity to all utility buildings for LAN users. The project aims to provide the necessary infrastructure for future applications such as an Energy Management System, Smart Water Management, Smart Street Lighting, Smart Parking, and weighbridge. Sonowal also planted a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative at JNPA SEZ.

Adding further, The MoPSW Shri Sonowal said, “Today, we also witnessed the signing up of two major MoUs between JNPA, Vadhavan Port and REC as well as between JNPA and GTI. These will further bolster the efforts of the Modi Government to propel infrastructure as well as shore up efforts towards sustainability. Our ports are dedicated to advancing India’s economic growth by facilitating seamless trade and strengthening its role in global supply chains. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, our ministry is working towards more sustainability efforts as we must replenish our environment and achieve economic growth with utmost responsibility for the future generations of our country.”

The three inaugurated key water bodies designed to enhance the region’s ecological balance. Among these are the Admin Building Foothill Lake and the CPP Lake, both strategically situated within the port area. Additionally, the Minister performed the groundbreaking ceremony for Jashkar Lake. These lakes have been named in honour of the revered saints of Maharashtra: Saint Dyaneshwar Maharaj, Saint Eknath Maharaj, and Saint Namdeo Maharaj. Shri Sonowal also issued Letters of Intent (LoI) to SEZ concessionaires. Earlier, the Union Minister was welcomed by the Chairman of JNPT, Unmesh Sharad Wagh.

JNPA has allotted plots in 7 phases. The recent e-auction of phase 7 for 57 Acres saw a remarkable response, with 21 bidders submitting bids for 6 unit plots and 3 co-developer plots. Notably, there was an overall 95.23% increase in quoted value for the said plots above the reserve price, resulting revenue increase of 63% above the reserve price for JNPA.

As part of the strategic engagements, JNPA issued the date of award of concession to the concessionaires of Liquid Berth 3/ Liquid Berth 4 (LB3/LB4). JNPA announced the successful expansion of its liquid cargo handling capacity with the introduction of Additional Liquid Cargo Berths (ALCB), specifically Liquid Berth-3 and Liquid Berth-4. These berths will be equipped, operated, maintained, and eventually transferred through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Currently, JNPA handles approximately 6.5 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) of liquid cargo through its existing Liquid Berth-1 and Liquid Berth-2. With the completion of the Additional Liquid Cargo Berths LB3 and LB4, JNPA’s total liquid cargo handling capacity will increase to 11 MMTPA.

In a move to further empower the local community and enhance workforce development, the Union Minister launched the Vadhvan Skilling Program’s Whatsapp ChatBot developed by JNPA, designed to facilitate access to skilling programs, provide information about Vadhvan Port, and guide users through the process of visiting JNPort. The primary goal of this chatbot is to gather valuable data and ensure that the youth of Vadhvan receive targeted training that aligns with employment opportunities. The Vadhvan Port project is expected to create approximately 10 lakh employment opportunities.