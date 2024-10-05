Sarbananda Sonowal Unveils Indian Maritime Heritage Conclave to Highlight Nation’s Seafaring Legacy

The Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal convened a significant meeting today with leading archaeologists, museologists, and historians of India to chart a course for promoting the nation’s rich maritime heritage. The meeting focused on a collaborative approach to documenting and celebrating India’s ancient maritime history, which has played a vital role in shaping its cultural and economic trajectory.

A key highlight of the discussion was the upcoming Indian Maritime Heritage Conclave, scheduled for mid-December 2024. This prestigious event will bring together global experts, researchers, and practitioners to explore India’s 10,000-year-old maritime legacy, addressing diverse topics such as the influence of language, literature, art, and architecture on maritime culture. The conclave will also showcase the unique traditions, cuisine, sports, and clothing of India’s coastal states.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sonowal said, “India’s maritime history is not just a legacy of the past; it is a guiding light for the future. Through this conclave, we aim to celebrate our rich heritage while positioning India as a global leader in maritime conservation.”

During the meeting, prominent historians expressed their appreciation for the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways’ initiative, recognizing it as a vital step towards preserving and promoting India’s maritime heritage. Their insights underscored the significance of this collaborative effort in bringing India’s rich maritime legacy to the global forefront.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of India as a “Vishwaguru”, the conclave is set to be a milestone event in promoting India’s leadership in the field of maritime heritage conservation. A committee will soon be formed to create a detailed concept plan, ensuring thematic sessions, workshops, and interactive activities that foster deep engagement and knowledge sharing.

The event is expected to set the stage for India to further elevate its global presence in maritime culture and heritage preservation.