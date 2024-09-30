Sarbananda Sonowal Unveils ‘Cruise Bharat Mission’ to Double Cruise Traffic in Five Years

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, launched the ‘Cruise Bharat Mission’ from the Mumbai port. Aimed at the boosting the tremendous potential of cruise tourism in the country, the programme by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways aims to propel country’s cruise tourism industry by doubling cruise passenger traffic within five years; i.e. by 2029, said Shri Sarbananda Sonowal. The Union Minister of State, MoPSW, Shri Shantanu Thakur also joined Sonowal at this historic occasion.Shri Sarbananda Sonowal launched the mission from onboard cruise ship ‘Empress’ here today. The initiative aims to excel India’s vision to become a global hub for cruise tourism and promote the country as the leading global cruise destination. The Cruise India Mission will be implemented in three phases, beginning from 1 October 2024 up to 31 March 2029. The Phase 1 (01.10.2024 – 30.09.2025) will focus on conducting studies, master planning, and forming cruise alliances with neighbouring countries. It will also modernise existing cruise terminals, marinas, and destinations to enhance the potential of cruise circuits. The Phase 2 (01.10.2025 – 31.03.2027) will concentrate on developing new cruise terminals, marinas, and destinations to activate high-potential cruise locations and circuits. Phase 3 (01.04.2027 – 31.03.2029) will focus on integrating all cruise circuits across the Indian Subcontinent, marking the maturity of the cruise ecosystem while continuing the development of cruise terminals, marinas, and destinations.

Key performance targets across the phases include increasing sea cruise passengers from 0.5 million in Phase 1 to 1 million by Phase 3, with corresponding increases in sea cruise calls from 125 to 500. River cruise passengers will grow from 0.5 million in Phase 1 to 1.5 million by Phase 3. The number of international cruise terminals will expand from 2 in Phase 1 to 10 by Phase 3, while river cruise terminals will increase from 50 to 100. Similarly, marinas will grow from 1 to 5, and employment generated will rise from 0.1 million to 0.4 million by the final phase.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The ‘Cruise Bharat Mission’ is a watershed moment in the revamp of the cruise sector of India. Under the visionary leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the government is committed to harness the tremendous potential of Blue Economy of India. Cruise, with its tremendous potential in our country, has remained unexplored for long. With this visionary mission, it is aimed at transforming our maritime landscape and harness the potential of India’s vast coastline and waterways through cruise tourism. Based on critical pillars of infrastructure development, amp up cruise experience for tourists and sustainability of resources, the three phased mission will develop world class infrastructure and enable growth of cruise tourism and maritime trade.”

The mission aims to continuously work towards the development of world-class infrastructure and destinations while leveraging technology to provide a seamless experience for embarkation, disembarkation, and destination visits. It will promote the cultural, historical, and natural circuits of the Indian Subcontinent, ensuring inclusive and equitable growth for all stakeholders, including ports, cruise lines, vessel operators, tour operators, service providers, and local communities. Additionally, the mission will enable the responsible involvement of all regulatory agencies such as Customs, Immigration, CISF, State Tourism Departments, State Maritime Agencies, District Administrations, and local police.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the government has been taking measures that witnessed a remarkable increase of 400% passenger footfall in cruise since 2014. The ‘Cruise Bharat Mission’ will further build on this as it aims to double volume of cruise calls from 254 in 2024 to 500 by 2030 and 1,100 by 2047. We are expecting rise in passengers from 4.6 lakh in 2024 to 5 million by 2047. The mission also aims to create 4 lakhs employment in the cruise sector during this period,” added Sarbananda Sonowal.

The Cruise India Mission targets three key cruise segments. First, the Ocean & Harbour Cruise segment encompasses ocean cruises, including deep-sea and coastal cruises, along with harbour-based yachting and sailing cruises. Second, the River & Inland Cruise segment focuses on river and inland cruises on canals, backwaters, creeks, and lakes. Lastly, the Island Cruise segment highlights inter-island cruises, lighthouse tours, live-aboard experiences, expedition cruises, and boutique cruises to lesser-known destinations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of State, MoPSW, Shri Shantanu Thakur said, “Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, this mission reflects the commitment of the Government to transform India into a world class hub for cruise tourism. This mission aims at creating sustainable and vibrant ecosystem which will be beneficial for cruise operators, tourists and communities. This visionary mission will power India’s maritime sector which will open new vistas in tourism and harnessing the Blue Economy.”

The mission has identified key initiatives across five strategic pillars. The Sustainable Infrastructure & Capital pillar addresses infrastructure gaps, focusing on developing world-class terminals, marinas, water aerodromes, and heliports, alongside digitalisation (e.g., facial recognition) and decarbonisation (e.g., shore power). It includes creating a National Cruise Infrastructure Masterplan 2047, setting up a cruise-focused SPV under Indian Ports Association (IPA), and establishing a cruise development fund. The Operations Including Technology Enabled pillar aims to streamline operations, ensuring smooth embarkation, disembarkation, and destination visits with a focus on digital solutions such as e-clearance systems and e-visa facilities.

The Cruise Promotion & Circuit Integration pillar focuses on international marketing and investment promotion, including linking cruise circuits, hosting events like the “Cruise India Summit,” and forming alliances with neighbouring countries. The Regulatory, Fiscal & Financial Policy pillar is centred on creating tailored fiscal and financial policies, with a focus on tax scenarios, cruise regulations, and the launch of a National Cruise Tourism Policy. Lastly, the Capacity Building and Economic Research pillar emphasizes skill development, creating a Centre of Excellence for cruise-related economic research, and formulating National Occupational Standards to promote youth employment in the cruise industry.

The Cruise Bharat Mission will not only elevate India’s cruise tourism sector but also create lasting opportunities for generations to come.

The event saw participation from key leaders across the cruise industry namely Rahul Narvekar, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly; Maharashtra; T.K. Ramchandran, Secretary of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India; and Jurgen Bailom, CEO of Cordelia Cruises, including other dignitaries, government officials and stakeholders.