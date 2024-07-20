Sarbananda Sonowal takes stock of Countermeasures against Artificial Flood in Dibrugarh

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal visited the Naliapool area of Dibrugarh City to inspect the drainage & sewerage system today. Shri Sonowal, who is also the Lok Sabha MP for Dibrugarh LSC, called upon the experts & authorities to hedge all efforts, resources and knowledge to chalk out a sustainable and pragmatic solution to the ill designed drainage system – a system that will prevent artificial floods to affect the city life. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal further stressed that IIT, Guwahati will be studying the causes of artificial floods in the city based on which a masterplan will be prepared. The government will take corrective measured based on this to fix the artificial flooding in the city. The Union Minister Shri Sonowal also called up the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sonowal said, “The artificial floods in Dibrugarh is a cause of concern and we must remain at the forefront to solve this problem and find a solution that is economically prudent, ecologically viable, and environmentally sustainable. The IIT Guwahati is going to study the causes beneath this artificial flooding in the city, which has thrown the life of Dibrugarh out of gear. Once identified, the team of experts will draw a masterplan and present it to the government for execution. We will ensure that this is executed in letter and spirit so that this menace of artificial flooding can be put to rest for good. It is also a matter of grave concern that encroachment is a major cause of such artificial flooding. I call upon civic bodies to act against anyone found violating the law and bring them to book. We must ensure all possible steps to find a sustainable solution to the artificial flooding problem of Dibrugarh.”

Following the inspection visit, the Union Minister instructed the officials to swiftly act to bring relief to the public. Shri Sonowal also stressed on the need of the civic bodies to address range of issues, including encroachment. He urged the officials, furthermore, to expedite efforts towards finding a permanent solution to these challenges, incorporating expert opinions and suggestions into their plans.

The Union Minister was accompanied by the Mayor, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC), Saikat Patra; the District Commissioner, Vikram Kairi among other senior officials of the state government as well as well-wishers.