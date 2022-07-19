Sarbananda Sonowal says, there has been an increase in the cargo handling capacity of Major Ports from 1560.61 MTPA in 2020-21 to 1597.59 MTPA in 2021-22

New Delhi : There has been an increase in the cargo handling capacity of Major Ports from 1560.61 MTPA in 2020-21 to 1597.59 MTPA in 2021-22. The capacity at Non-Major Ports remains the same in the last two years, i.e. 1002.24 MTPA, which is adequate to handle the movement of cargo, given that the capacity utilisation was 59.73% in 2021-22.

Infrastructure development and capacity augmentation of Major Ports is a continuous process. It involves construction of new berths and terminals, mechanization of existing berths and terminals, capital dredging for deepening of drafts for attracting larger vessels, development of road and rail connectivity etc. A number of projects have been awarded in the last five years on upgradation and capacity enhancement of the Major Ports. The details of the funds released / allocated / spent for programmes to increase the cargo handling capacity during the last five years are as under:-

Name of Port Investment (in Rs. Crore) Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Kolkata 1113.62 Paradip Port 3568.51 Visakhapatnam Port 1759.56 Kamarajar Port 6,221.36 Chennai Port 105.40 V.O.Chidambaranar Port 1317.94 Cochin Port 279.19 New Mangalore Port 563.46 Mormugao Port 0.00 Mumbai Port 815.33 Jawaharlal Nehru Port 2846.45 Deendayal Port 389.10

This information was given by the Union Minister for Ports Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.