Sarbananda Sonowal says the Budget provides roadmap for renewed and holistic growth

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said the Budget is strongly grounded on the development of Garib, Mahilayen, Yuva and Annadata and provides the roadmap for renewed and holistic growth. In a social media post Shri Sonowal extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting this visionary document, which places a huge emphasis on employment, skill development, MSMEs, agriculture and investment-led economic growth.

Shri Sonowal said he was certain that the four themes and nine priorities identified in the Budget will be welcomed by all sections of society. He said the Budget will also significantly enhance India’s shipping, cruise, shipbuilding, and ship repair industry, creating new job opportunities and boosting exports. He said under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s visionary leadership, we are moving full steam ahead towards elevating India’s stature as a global maritime powerhouse.