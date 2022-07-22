Sarbananda Sonowal says, Ministry of Ayush has prepared a concept note on Ayush Park

New Delhi : During the inaugural ceremony of the “Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit” held on 20th April 2022 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Prime Minister made the announcement to launch a special category of Ayush visa for tourists visiting India for Ayush medical tourism/education/treatment including Yoga. Accordingly, the Ministry of Ayush has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to work out the modalities for creation of separate category for Ayush Visa/eVisa. It is a part of Heal in India campaign to promote traditional medical tourism.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with the Ministry of Ayush has been working with CDAC and SEPC for developing one step portal for the convenience and ease of credible information for those who want to take treatment in India from abroad

Chintan Shivirs were organized by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to promote Heal in India and Heal by India. The Ministry of Ayush has also participated in these Chintan shivir. Certain action points were identified in the Chintan Shivir to promote traditional medicine in Tourism in India.

A Round table and plenary sessions on heal in India were also organized during global Ayush Investment and Innovation summit at Gandhinagar, Gujrat to promote India as the leading destination for medical value travel.

Ministry of Ayush has prepared a concept note on Ayush Park.

This information was given by Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.