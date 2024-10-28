Sarbananda Sonowal Reviews Progress of Northeast’s First Ship Repair Facility at Pandu Multi Modal Terminal

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Shri Sarbananda Sonowal visited the Pandu Port Complex to review the ongoing construction activities including the Northeast India’s First Ship Repair Facility as well as the Elevated Road corridor here today. The Union Minister also met with the senior officials of the Ministry as well as the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the nodal agency for the development of waterways in the country, to assess the progress of various projects being developed along the river Brahmaputra (National Waterways 2) with an investment of ₹645 crores.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Shri Sonowal said, “Waterways have always been the lifeline for the people along the river. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, this important aspect of our civilisation became a focal point of renewed attempt at finding sustainable solutions for economic development and prosperity. The National Waterways 2 or our beloved Mahabahu Brahmaputra brings with tremendous potential for the people of Assam. In order to usher in a new age of marine transportation via inland waterways, the Modi government has made substantial investment to develop this. Apart from regular activities like dredging to maintain a Least Available Depth (LAD) for smooth passage of ships, vessels and cargo boats, we have also made provisions for development of infrastructure along the river. As many as 10 key projects on the river Brahmaputra are being developed with a capital expenditure of ₹645 crores. They are designed to create capacity in order to boost river tourism, public transportation as well as cargo movement. Apart from slipways at strategic locations like Majuli and Dhubri, new passenger terminals are being developed at Ghagor in North Lakhimpur and Bahari in Barpeta. We discussed about these projects here with senior officials of the Ministry and IWAI. It gives me satisfaction that the work is going on to execute these key projects.”

The Union Minister also inspected the ongoing construction of Ship Repair Facility. It is also noteworthy this repair facility is being constructed with an investment of ₹208 crores and is being developed through Hooghly-Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL). The last mile connectivity to Pandu Port Complex, through alternative road to NH27, with an investment of ₹180 crores, was also reviewed.

Speaking after physical inspection at the capacity expansion at the Pandu Port Complex, Shri Sonowal said, “Pandu is a very important location for the waterways of the Northeast because of its strategic advantage. Keeping this in mind, the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji laid the foundation stones to develop the region’s first Ship Repair Facility here. This project is a gamechanger for the shipping & vessel operators in the region, as it minimises their operating cost substantially. We are also constructing an elevated road corridor from the Pandu port to connect with NH27 for smooth and swift access for logistical operations. These projects will elevate the proposition of Pandu Multi Modal Port as multiplier of value for the business and trading interests of the region. I am also happy to inform that the union government has taken steps to fasten the construction work on the Majuli Bridge as we reviewed and took steps to correct course for speedy yet quality construction and completion of the project.”

In Assam alone, projects exceeding ₹760 crore are currently underway, signifying the government’s dedication to the region’s progress. The MoPSW is also developing River tourism and water sports along Brahmaputra under which seven tourist jetties will be constructed at Oriumghat, Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Koliabhom ora Bridge at Tezpur, Bogibeel Bridge, Dikhow Mukh, Kalongmukh and Uzanbazar in Guwahati