Sarbananda Sonowal makes this year’s Rakshabandhan special for ministry employees

On the occasion of ‘Raksha Bandhan,’ the employees in the office of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways were in for a pleasant surprise when the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called upon all the female employees present at the office to tie him Rakhi on the pious event.

Besides the officials of the ministry, other employees from Sagarmala Development Company Limited, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Young Professionals working with the ministry also tied Rakhi to the Honourable Minister.

The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his happiness to be sharing this beautiful bond of brother and sister as everyone celebrated as one family. One of the employees who tied Sonowal the Rakhi, said that this is a wonderful gesture and could be extended to all departments as well. Another employee said that it was a blessed moment as she could found a brother in the minister to tie the Rakhi since her own brother is abroad.

Shri Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his gratitude to everyone and greeted best wishes on this Rakshabandhan. Sonowal said that this further strengthens the bond within the Ministry to become and act as one family.