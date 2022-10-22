New Delhi : The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal joined the Rozgar Mela from Maligaon in Guwahati where more than 200 successful candidates were handed appointment letters today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said, “Today is a historic day for the youth of the country. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, as many as 75,000 youths of the country joined the work force. As Modi ji rightly highlighted, the role of our youth in shaping and building the new India during the Amrit Kaal is crucial for India to become an Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047. The government led by Modi ji remains deeply committed to empower the youth of the country and enable them to become drivers of this new strong India. On this auspicious day of Dhanteras, I call upon the youth to join force with our dynamic leader Shri Narendra Modi ji for the prosperity and growth of India.”