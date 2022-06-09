Sarbananda Sonowal interacts with beneficiaries of government welfare schemes at Ziro valley, Arunachal Pradesh, says Government accords highest importance to Northeast to drive Ecologically responsible growth of New India

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal met and interacted with a number of beneficiaries of Government’s welfare schemes and exchanged views at Hija & Lempia villages in Ziro valley, Arunachal Pradesh today. While interacting with the people, the Union Minister highlighted that the Government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi accords highest importance to Northeast to drive an ecologically responsible economic growth of the New India. He said as the world moves ahead cautiously to strike a balance between ecology and economic growth, the key role of Northeast is to drive an ecologically responsible economic growth for the country. The Minister said we must prepare ourselves, equip our skillsets and develop platforms to seize this wonderful opportunity to unlock the immense potential that our beautiful region possesses.

Speaking about the role of Northeast in the New India’s economic progression, Shri Sonowal said Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi people are finally availing benefits that has helped their ease of living through welfare schemes of the government.

He said Seva Sushashan and Garib Kalyan will continue to drive our vision of developing a strong, prosperous & proud new India.

The Minister interacted with beneficiaries from Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The Minister visited Hija and Lempia village to interact with the local people, organisations as well as beneficiaries of the welfare schemes, and was served sumptuous Abotani lunch at the residence of Taru Tatung in Hija village.