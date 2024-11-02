Sarbananda Sonowal felicitates winners of Yonex Sunrise All India Sub Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament

The Union Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal honoured the winners of the Yonex Sunrise All India Sub Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament, held from October 25 to 30, in Dibrugarh, Assam today. Organized by the Dibrugarh District Sports Association, the tournament showcased talented young athletes from across the country, with Assam’s players demonstrating commendable performance.

At his residence in Dibrugarh, Shri Sonowal congratulated the victorious athletes, along with their parents and coaches, and engaged in discussions about their achievements. He expressed confidence that these young sportspersons would continue to elevate the reputation of Assam’s sports community with renewed enthusiasm and improved performance in the future.