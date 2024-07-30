Sarbananda Sonowal Delivers Extensive Overview of Maritime Sector Advancements in Parliament

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, presented a detailed overview of the various questions raised in today’s Rajya Sabha session. He highlighted the government’s efforts to enhance cargo movement through National Waterways (NWs). The Minister outlined several key initiatives to improve the efficiency of India’s inland waterways. Significant fairway development projects are underway under the Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP), which is supported by the World Bank. These efforts include achieving a Least Available Depth (LAD) of up to 3.0 meters on critical stretches of NW-1, with ongoing works in stretches such as Haldia-Barh and Barh-Ghazipur. Additionally, fairway development is being carried out on NW-97 in the Sunderbans and on Indo-Bangladesh protocol routes to ensure round-the-year navigability.

Shri Sonowal emphasizes the introduction and expansion of Ro-Ro/Ro-Pax services across several routes. The Minister also announced the identification and planned development of 26 new National Waterways. This expansion is intended to offer alternative transportation modes and enhance connectivity across various regions of India.

Digital advancements have been a key focus, with the launch of the CAR-D portal for cargo data management and the PANI portal for detailed asset and navigation information. These platforms are designed to facilitate better stakeholder collaboration, improve organizational consistency, and enhance transparency.

Moreover, recent MoUs were signed to boost cargo and cruise services. Notable agreements include partnerships with Assam Tourism for riverine tourism, Bihar’s Department of Tourism for Ro-Pax vessel operations, and Numaligarh Refinery Limited for petroleum product transport. The government is also exploring new National Waterways projects in states such as Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, as part of a broader strategy to strengthen India’s inland water transport infrastructure.

Shri Sarbananda Sonowal also detailed the significant investments and initiatives under the Sagarmala Scheme for Tamil Nadu. Over the past three years, 22 port-related projects totalling Rs. 1,225 crore have been sanctioned, covering port infrastructure, coastal berths, and fish harbours. Additionally, Rs. 410 crore is allocated for four fishing harbour projects, with efforts focused on skill development and economic growth in coastal districts through collaboration with various ministries.

The Minister confirmed that the government has indeed explored the possibilities of increasing floating jetty projects in Tamil Nadu. These projects are part of a broader initiative to enhance coastal infrastructure and improve connectivity.

Regarding the expansion and upgradation of ports, Shri Sonowal outlined significant developments. Notably, V.O. Chidambaram Port has leased 500.82 acres of land to various industries for the development of Green Hydrogen and ammonia plants, reflecting a commitment to sustainable energy and industrial growth.