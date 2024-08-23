Sarbananda Sonowal Celebrates the 1st NATIONAL SPACE DAY with young MTI cadets

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal visited Maritime Training Institute (MTI), Powai, a leading institution dedicated to imparting benchmark training in the maritime field for more than three decades. The visit highlighted MoPSW’s commitment to skills development and educational excellence to complement the growth of Indian Maritime Industry.

During the visit, The Union Minister interacted with the key officials of Shipping Corporation of India Limited (SCI), Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited (SCILAL), Directorate General of Shipping, Indian Register of Shipping and other stakeholders from the Industry. The Union Minister toured the state-of-the-art facilities of MTI, Powai, and planted a sapling in the ‘Ayush Vatika’ of the Institute, in resonance with the spirit of the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign.

Shri Sonowal further interacted with the young cadets of MTI, Powai and celebrated the first National Space Day highlighting India’s proud achievement of becoming the fourth country to land on the moon and the first to reach its southern polar region on August 23, 2023. The maiden National Space Day is being celebrated across the country with the theme “Touching Lives while Touching the Moon: India’s Space Saga.”

Addressing the senior officers and young cadets, Shri Sonowal emphasized that under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, India is on its path of becoming a developed International Power as envisioned in the Amrit Kaal Vision. He highlighted that with the principles of honesty, dedication and hard work, it is the duty of Indian Yuva Shakti to transform the country into Maha Shakti and accomplish the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He further mentioned that India has been excelling in all the spheres of Maritime Trade, such as Shipbuilding, Ship repair, Ship recycling, EXIM trade, Coastal shipping and Inland Waterways. Now, world is getting attracted to our country’s virtuosity in maritime and improved ranking of India in World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index (LPI) is evidence of it. He shared that Government of India envisions being in the Top 10 Maritime Nations.

The Minister stated that Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is committed to strengthen seafarer’s security, safety, welfare and development. Many steps and initiatives in this direction have already been initiated through Directorate General of Shipping. He concluded his address with encouraging the young generation to focus on good health, fitness and consider best utilization of time and contribute immensely, especially when they are getting trained in one of the premier training institutes of the country. He interacted with the young minds, listening to their journey in merchant shipping and training experience at MTI, Powai.

Delivering a welcome address at the event, Captain Binesh Kumar Tyagi, Chairman and Managing Director, Shipping Corporation of India Limited & Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited, expressed his sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Union Minister and other dignitaries for sparing time and encouraging young cadets of MTI, Powai on the special occasion of National Space Day. He conveyed that SCI has been directly and indirectly associated with India’s Space Exploration missions through its vessels and shipping expertise.