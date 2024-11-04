Sarbananda Sonowal Boosts Chennai Port Infrastructure with Inauguration of Key Project worth Rs.187 Crores

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, visited Chennai today to inaugurate a series of essential infrastructure projects at the Chennai Port Authority (ChPA) and Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL). These initiatives, launched with a combined investment of Rs. 187.33 Crores, are set to strengthen port infrastructure, streamline trade operations, and advance India’s green port initiatives.

During his address, the Minister underscored the Ministry’s commitment to modernizing ports and enhancing maritime connectivity, emphasizing the role of these projects in positioning India as a key player in global trade.

The Minister inaugurated several high-impact projects, starting with the construction of four new EXIM godowns at Chennai Port, with a project cost of Rs. 73.91 Crores. Covering an area of 18,000 sq. meters, these godowns will provide essential storage for sensitive cargo, including agricultural products and food grains, which require dedicated, clean, and covered storage solutions. This project, fully funded under the Sagarmala scheme, is aligned with India’s goal of expanding its trade capacity at major ports to meet growing demand. In addition to the godowns, the Minister dedicated the newly constructed concrete coastal road, which extends 350 meters in length and 12 meters in width. This road, developed at a cost of Rs. 4 Crores, facilitates smoother transport of heavy cargo and container movement to the Second Container Terminal (CITPL) at Chennai Port. The new road enhances access, reduces dust pollution, and promotes environmental compliance, marking a significant improvement in port infrastructure.

In further support of efficient transport, Shri Sonowal inaugurated the Doubling of Southern Railway Connectivity at KPL, with a total investment of Rs. 88.91 Crores. This expansion adds 2.65 km of railway line to accommodate growing EXIM trade demands. It includes the construction of three new rail bridges over the Kosasthalai River and Buckingham canal and the conversion of unmanned level crossings to interlocked crossings. This project will significantly increase the port’s rail handling capacity from 22 to 44 rakes per day, allowing for faster and safer cargo movement within the port. The Minister also inaugurated a Shore Power Supply Facility for coal vessels at KPL, established at a cost of Rs. 20.51 Crores. Aligned with India’s Green Port Guidelines, the facility offers shore power at berths CB1 and CB2, reducing emissions and allowing vessels to operate without reliance on diesel engines, thus supporting a cleaner and more economical operational environment.

During the event, Shri Sonowal highlighted the importance of these projects in enhancing India’s maritime growth and sustainability. “These projects are a testament to our commitment to strengthening India’s maritime infrastructure and our unwavering focus on sustainability. We are laying the groundwork for seamless operations and green practices, preparing our ports to meet the evolving demands of global trade while ensuring they align with environmental goals,” he said.

The event concluded with a presentation of the IAPH Sustainability Award report to the Minister and a commendation for KPL’s exceptional CSR contributions for the year 2022-23. In a nod to community heritage, the Minister also officiated the renaming of ‘Clive Battery Quarters’ to ‘Ramanujan Quarters’ under the Panch Pran initiative, highlighting the Ministry’s focus on building a resilient and inclusive port environment.

These projects represent a crucial milestone for Chennai and Kamarajar Ports, underscoring the Ministry’s vision for a future-ready, sustainable port ecosystem. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways remains steadfast in advancing infrastructure and environmental initiatives that position India as a leading maritime hub and global trade enabler.