Sarbananda Sonowal Announces Expansion of Digboi Refinery to 1 Million Tonnes as Part of PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Assam Vision

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Member of Parliament for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, Sarbananda Sonowal, was sworn in as ex-officio members of Digbai and Makum municipalities. Shri Sonowal, elected to represent Dibrugarh in Parliament and actively contributing to its development, outlined his comprehensive vision for the constituency’s progress. Shri Sonowal highlighted Dibrugarh’s historical prosperity, noting its status as one of India’s wealthiest districts even before independence. The region’s abundant resources, including tea, coal, wood, and petroleum, have historically contributed to its economic significance.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sonowal emphasized the historical neglect faced by Dibrugarh under successive Congress governments post-independence. He credited the revitalization of the region to the proactive measures undertaken during the Vajpayee and Modi administrations, leading to significant advancements across rail, road, air, and water connectivity. This resurgence has spurred industrialization and youth employment in Dibrugarh, underscoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inclusive development agenda of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

Highlighting the progress, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Digboi Municipality and Makum Municipality are pivotal in driving comprehensive infrastructure development in their respective areas. The government has prioritized the enhancement of these heritage zones, with Digboi Municipality earning national acclaim. Efforts are also underway to expand the capacity of Digboi Refinery, Asia’s oldest oil refinery.”

In his address, Shri Sonowal emphasized the previous government’s lack of foresight and goodwill, which resulted in neglecting the capacity expansion of Digboi Refinery. Sonowal highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic initiative to increase the refinery’s capacity from 0.69 million tonnes to 1 million tonnes, recognizing its significance and heritage.

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sonowal outlined a vision for inclusive development across different ethnic groups from various parts of Assam, encompassing all assembly constituencies under the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency. He underscored youth, women, farmers, and economically disadvantaged sectors as priority pillars for comprehensive development. “The goal is to propel Assam’s infrastructure alongside Dibrugarh to unprecedented heights. Emphasizing the empowerment of youth through advanced technology, development, employment, and skill enhancement, Shri Sonowal emphasized the pivotal role of youth as the nation’s superpower,” he said.

“We are committed to the peace, harmony, progress, and prosperity of society, seeking the love and blessings of people from all walks of life across Barak-Brahmaputra and Pahar-Bhaiyyam. In the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, known for tea tourism, medical tourism, and river tourism, our focus remains steadfast on fostering industrialization, enhancing agricultural exports, improving waterway infrastructure, promoting the sports sector, and advancing skill training. We pledge to continue our swift efforts to elevate Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency to a prominent position nationally,” remarked Shri Sarbananda Sonowal.

Accompanying the Union Minister today were former Union Minister of State, Shei Rameshwar Teli; Digboi MLA, Suren Phukan; Assam State Housing Board (ASHB), Chairman, Pulak Gohain; Tinsukia District BJP President, Kushkant Bada; Digboi Municipality (DMC), Mayor, Sudipta Dutta Chowdhury; Makum Municipality, Mayor Bipasha Bora, and other colleagues.