Sarbananda Sonowal Advocates Planned Measures against Artifi cial Flooding in Dibrugarh

Delhi, 30 October, 2024: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal attended the meeting on the Final Master Plan of Dibrugarh – Vision 2045 – by the Dibrugarh Development Authority (DDA) here today. The masterplan by DDA envisaged challenges that comes along rapid development and progress of the city and provided modern solutions in order to ensure better quality of living as well as ensuring sustainable development.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Dibrugarh has a rich legacy, it has a rich history, one that needs to be taken into account while we move ahead to reclaim it and build it on the premises of sustainable development. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is moving swiftly towards realising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047. Dibrugarh, which is rich with tremendous potential for economic development, is also working towards becoming a modern, self suffi cient

and sustainable urban centre of growth with elevated quality of living. In the future, the premises of the city is likely to reach 391 square kilometres which will also include water bodies including rivers. Our planning should be meticulous to the point that such gifts of mother nature is respected as we must take all possible steps to protect the environment. The master plan of Dibrugarh should take this aspect into account while working out solutions to ensure sustainable development. Our city is a beautiful urban dwelling and we must take measures to arrest any possibility of artifi cial fl ooding. It is most important that scientifi c measures must be applied for swift disbursal of any fl ooding. The mother nature has blessed us with a natural bounty and we must take steps to preserve it for our future generations. Many steps initiated by the Modi Government like Waste to Wealth or Waste to Energy must be roped in to nip the pollution in the bud. Our effort, through this meeting here today, is an attempt to build an argument for a greener, healthier and happier Dibrugarh.”

The meeting was attended by Rameswar Teli, ex-Union Minister of State and MP (Rajya Sabha); Prasanta Phukan, MLA, Dibrugarh; Dr Saikat Patra, Mayor, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC), Ujjwal Phukan, Deputy Mayor, DMC; Tankeswar Sonowal, Chief Executive Member (CEM), Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council; Bikram Kairi, District Commissioner, Dibrugarh among other prominent members of the society.