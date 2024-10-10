SARAS Ajeevika Mela to Showcase Rural Artisans’ Products in Gurugram from October 13 to 29, 2024

The Ministry of Rural Development and National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) is organizing the SARAS Ajeevika Mela for the third consecutive year from 13th October to 29th October 2024 at Leisure Valley Ground in Sector 29, Gurugram. More than 900 rural women artisans from around 30 states are participating in the SARAS Mela. The fair will showcase products from different states such as Tussar sarees, Bagh prints, Patola sarees from Gujarat, Katha sarees from West Bengal, Rajasthani prints, Chanderi sarees from Madhya Pradesh, woolen products and natural food products from Himachal-Uttarakhand, wooden products from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, various dry fruits and handloom products from Jammu and Kashmir, Palash products and natural food from Jharkhand along with different varieties of products from rural culture across India will be on display at the fair.

In the fair, self help group’s Didis will be provided with knowledge about Various Ministries of the Government (various departments of Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Rural Development, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Textiles etc.) through special capacity building of women self help groups learning pavilion and knowledge sharing pavilion. Under various ministries’ schemes, the Didi’s of the self help groups will be connected and informed about various means of livelihood and various training programs will also be organized for their skill development.

Apart from this, a SARAS Food Court will also be set up in Gurugram SARAS Mela featuring 50 live food stalls from about 25 states. There will be dishes from all over India including Rajasthani Kair Sangri-Gatta ki Sabzi, Bengal’s Fish Curry, Telangana Chicken, Bihar’s Litti Chokha, Punjab’s Sarso Ka Saag and Makki Ki Roti. Cultural programs will be organized every day in the fair and arrangements have also been made for a kid’s zone for children’s sports and entertainment. Lakhs of visitors and customers from the national capital region including Delhi-Gurugram will participate in the fair. All arrangements are being made keeping in mind the convenience of the visitors. Keeping transparency in mind, arrangements have been made for online registration/nomination of self-help groups in this SARAS Aajeevika Mela. B.C. Sakhi and journalist sisters from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh will also participate in the fair.

This time, a North-East Pavilion has also been set up at the Gurugram SARAS Mela so that priority can be given to the North-Eastern states and state-wise pavilions will be made for each state to give them priority. Medical help desk and ambulance facilities will be available for health services at the fair. The contribution of Gurugram district administration and Haryana State Livelihood Mission is also being taken to provide various facilities to the women of self-help groups and to make the fair a success.

With the support of the Ministry of Rural Development (Government of India) and the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), SARAS Melas have been organized for the last 26 years. This has provided employment opportunities to lakhs of rural women and lakhs of women have learned marketing skills as well.

The Ministry of Rural Development, in collaboration with National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), is providing a marketing platform through SARAS Melas to rural women self-help groups to sell their products. Through SARAS Melas, members of rural women self-help groups get an opportunity to directly communicate with urban customers, know the market interest and accordingly determine the pricing of their products by improving the packaging of their products.

Through SARAS Melas, women of rural self-help groups are not only creating livelihood opportunities but are also setting a great example of women empowerment in the country. This is definitely a milestone in the livelihood journey. SARAS Melas are being organized continuously since the year 1999. The living standards of lakhs of women have improved through these fairs.