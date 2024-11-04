Sarang Helicopter Display Team from IAF Set to Participate in Bahrain Air Show 2024

The Sarang Helicopter Display Team of the Indian Air Force departed from Sulur Airbase on Sunday for the Bahrain International Air Show 2024, which starts on November 13 at Sakhir Airbase. They flew in a C-17 aircraft, accompanied by their vibrant peacock-colored helicopters and essential gear.

The Indian Air Force announced on X, “Taking flight to Bahrain. The Sarang Helicopter Display Team lifted off from Sulur Airbase.” They highlighted the team’s preparation for impressive performances at the air show.

Established in 2003, the Sarang team initially performed as a three-helicopter formation and has since expanded to five helicopters, completing over 1,200 displays worldwide.

The Bahrain International Air Show, launched in 2010, aims to provide a platform for showcasing military and civil aviation innovations and fostering corporate hospitality.

Earlier, on October 31, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team also showcased their skills during a National Unity Day event, featuring impressive formations and performances.