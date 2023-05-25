Sara Ali Khan inaugurates Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri store in Kankurgachi, Kolkata

Kolkata: Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ) – The Original, which is coveted for its promise of innovative designs, exemplary quality of workmanship and trust that spans over 158 years announces the re-launch of its store in Kankurgachi, Kolkata. Talented Bollywood actress and brand ambassador, Sara Ali Khan inaugurated the store on May 25, 2023. The Kankurgachi store re-launch signifies TBZ’s dedication to establishing a brand presence in West Bengal and contributing to the thriving jewellery industry in the region.

Talking about the re-launch, TBZ’s Chief Marketing Officer, Abhishek Maloo, stated, “We are delighted to announce the re-launch of our Kankurgachi store, marking a significant milestone in TBZ’s journey of expansion in West Bengal. This event underscores our strong focus and unwavering commitment to providing exceptional jewellery and an unforgettable shopping experience. Furthermore, we are focused on our growth strategy in East India, and our collaboration with new franchise partners exemplifies our dedication to expanding our presence in this region, as well as in the northeastern part of India. Together, we are poised to achieve remarkable growth and continue to serve the jewellery needs of our valued customers in East and Northeastern India.

Bollywood actress and the brand ambassador of TBZ, Sara Ali Khan added, “I am delighted to be associated with the re-launch of TBZ’s store in Kankurgachi, Kolkata. TBZ has always been synonymous with timeless craftsmanship and designs, and I am excited to witness their exquisite jewellery collection first-hand,”

TBZ takes immense pride in its identity as a “Make In India” brand, representing the spirit of self-reliance and craftsmanship. In recent times, TBZ has focused heavily on the eastern region and is looking forward to growing faster aided by its multiple franchise formats which are tailor made for local market needs. By strengthening our presence in the Kolkata market, TBZ aims to offer discerning customers in West Bengal access to ethically sourced, handcrafted jewellery that embodies the rich cultural heritage of India. Throughout our journey, we have always been present in this vibrant market, and we are excited to continue serving the jewellery needs of the West Bengal region.

Inspired by our legacy and by staying true to the values of trust, quality and craftsmanship that we have inherited, we have carved a niche for ourselves. We have been at the forefront of designing traditional as well as contemporary collections and are trendsetters setting benchmarks of excellence in all that we do.

Every jewellery piece comes with a buyback guarantee. We were the first in India to promote the concept of lightweight precious jewellery, offer lifetime buyback on gold and diamond jewellery, provide certified solitaire diamonds and introduce 100% BIS hallmarked 22 karat gold jewellery. Our pioneering focus is also reflected in the overall professional working environment in our Company and is visible in the high standards of corporate, transparency in reporting and ethical business practices we adopt.

TBZ uses state of the art manufacturing unit that brings cutting edge innovation to jewellery making, putting the art and purity of the jewel above all else. Our designs combine a timeless vintage look with modernity. Our vision is truly future forward melding the traditional craft with current designs. Over the decades, our designs have mirrored the evolving taste of our customers and the trust they place in our brand.