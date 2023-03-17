SANY India strengthens its India presence, opening its new dealership in Karnataka

Mumbai : SANY India, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment comes up with new dealership in Bangalore (Karnataka) in association with Masany Infra Equipments LLP and further strengthens its presence in the region taking the total count of touch points to 15 in Karnataka. The new state of the art dealership will offer sales, service, and spare parts to all esteemed customers in the region.

This dealership will play role of frontline office of Sany India in Bangalore offering excavators and motor graders for our customers and will also prove to be a crucial connect between the company and customer and further strengthen the service delivery of SANY India.

Masany Infra Equipments LLP will also cater to territories of Chamarajanagar, Chikballapur, Chikkamagaluru (Chikmagalur), Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru (Mysore), Ramanagara, Tumakuru (Tumkur).

The inauguration took place in presence of Mr. Deepak Garg, Managing Director, SANY India & South Asia along with Mr. Dheeraj Panda, Chief Operating Officer (COO) (Sales, Marketing & Customer Support) SANY Heavy Industry India Pvt. Ltd. and Mr. Sachin Raj P K, Managing Director, Masany Infra Equipments LLP. The new dealership will cater to a large potential customer in the region. This new facility will offer more opportunities to the company for enhancing their future scalability plans.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Deepak Garg, Managing Director, SANY India & South Asia said, “We are delighted to inaugurate the new dealership office in association with Masany Infra Equipments LLP. We hope that this new facility will pay a role of catalyst in pushing our market presence towards leadership position in the region and for which we will extend our complete support. And also, with this new 3S office, SANY India tends to provide loftier support and service to its customer who have shown their trust for the brand.”

Mr. Sachin Raj P K, Managing Director, Masany Infra Equipments LLP, Said, “We are extremely happy to inaugurate our Head office in Bangalore, the new facility will offer SANY India ’s best in class products equipped with global technology We are pleased to have SANY India ’s support which will help us to capitalize this opportunity and grow as an organization.