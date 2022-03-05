Santosh Panda’s Odia Film “Dennaa- The Wings” shines at International Film Festivals

Bhubaneswar: Based on the Story of Child Education amid Corona, Nationally and Internationally acclaimed writer and Director Santosh Panda’s Film Dennaa, The Wings is getting international accolades in many International Film Festivals and still growing strong.

Produced under the Banner The Premier Media, Dennaa The Wings, has been Screened and Awarded at World Film Carnival, Singapore, Sweden Film Festival, Lift off Global Network, UK, Film Olympiad Greece, Indo French Film Festival, Crown Wood International Film Festival, Black Swan International Film Festival, Reels of the Knights International Film Festival, Virgin Spring Cine Fest, Mokhho International Film FestivalTagore International Film Festival, Hodu International Film Festival, Reels International Film Festival, Golden Bee International Children’s Film Festival of India etc. The Film would be screened on 7th May in Paris during ARG International Film Festival.

The Film has got Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Child Artiste, Best Script, and Best Screenplay on many occasions. Many Award Winning Films including Sabas Biju and The Art of Life, to his credit, Writer and Director Mr. Panda while speaking to us shared that “representing your State and Country at the International Platforms gives immense satisfaction and proud feeling”. “Lively performance of the Artistes, Story and it’s presentation has appreciated by Jury and Festival Team members” he added. Choudhury Bikash Das, Mamata Mohanty, Suhana Kar, Kalinga Dash, Kalyani Panda, Subhasmita Panda, Kuni Panda, Panu Behera have performed in the Film “ Dennaa, The Wings”. Lyrics and Music has been composed by Mr. Panda himself and the only song of the film rendered by Satya Parida.