Sanskrit Conversation Camp Concludes at Central University of Odisha

Koraput: The Department of Sanskrit at Central University of Odisha hosted the concluding ceremony of its Sanskrit Conversation Camp on Saturday, 23 November 2024. The event was presided over by Professor Narasingha Charan Panda, the Vice-Chancellor I/c., Registrar I/c., Dean of the School of Languages, and Head of the Sanskrit Department. Dr. Chakradhar Pradhan, Head of the Hindi Department, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Prominent attendees included Sanskrit faculty members Dr. Sanjeev Sarkar, Dr. Naveen Kumar Pradhan, Dr. Debashis Karmakar, and Mr. Satyavrat Mishra. Representing the Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, Mrs. Barnali Pramanik, Director of the Sanskrit Conversation Center, was also present.

The ceremony began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and Vedic chanting. Students from the department skillfully managed the event proceedings. Dr. Debashis Karmakar welcomed all the guests, followed by Mrs. Barnali Pramanik’s announcement of a Certificate Course in Sanskrit Conversation for the general public, offered by the Sanskrit Conversation Center.

Mr. Satyavrat Mishra emphasized the importance of Sanskrit in the context of grammar, while Professor Panda highlighted the significance of Sanskrit across various fields of science, citing examples from ancient texts. He encouraged students to communicate exclusively in Sanskrit to preserve and promote the language.

The chief guest, Dr. Chakradhar Pradhan, also shared his insights on the occasion. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Sanjeev Sarkar. Faculty members from other departments, including Dr. Sanjay Kumar Pradhan, Dr. Manju, and Dr. Manoj Singh, were also in attendance.