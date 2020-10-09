Sanket Communications to organise a Webinar on “MSME: Overcoming the Challenges of Branding” on 10th October 2020

Bhubaneswar: Leading advertising and PR agency of Odisha, Sanket Communications is organizing a one of its kind online dialogue i.e. a webinar on the topic “MSME: Overcoming the Challenges of Branding” on 10th October 2020 (Saturday) at 5 PM. The webinar will be held on a digital platform through Zoom app.

While it has been established that MSMEs have the potential to drive industrial growth, what most entrepreneurs do not realise is that apart from conducive administrative reforms, major challenges they face while marketing their products, can often be addressed by one important strategy in their arsenal i.e Branding. We live in a world that is dominated by brands. A brand inspires trust and it is the single most dominant and unifying statement that embodies a company’s culture & values along with its products and services. Branding also provides start-ups a competitive edge.

The foremost objective of this webinar is to guide MSME entrepreneurs with a roadmap to overcome the challenges of branding. The knowledge gained in the webinar is sure to help them tackle the issue of branding more competently in the future. This webinar is Sanket Communication’s efforts to share their 30 years of learning in branding and advertising business, for the benefit of the MSME entrepreneurs of Odisha.

The webinar will be addressed by Mr. Ravindra Nath, Former Chairman & Managing Director, National Small Industries Corporation Ltd, Dr. Sarat Kumar Sahoo, MD Ruchi Foodline, Dr. Avinash Tripathi, Professor XIM, Bhubaneswar and Mr. Sambit Mohanty, National Creative Director-South, McCann Worldwide India. Mr. Srikant Rath, CEO, Sanket Communications shall be the moderator of the webinar.

Registration is open for all. Interested participants should send their name and contact details to [email protected] Zoom Login ID-89948907550/Password-123456. The Webinar will also be broadcast live on company’s facebook page www.facebook.com/SanketCommunications

Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89948907550?pwd=dDRwS0dIdUlNYXdKSFlJbzF3dWo4dz09#success

