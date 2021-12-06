Sanjiv Mehta is President-Elect, FICCI (2021-22)

New Delhi: Mr Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) will be appointed as the President of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at the conclusion of FICCI’s 94th Annual General Meeting on 18th December 2021. Mr Mehta, currently, the Senior Vice President of FICCI, will be succeeding Mr Uday Shankar, the current President of FICCI.

Mr Mehta is also the President of Unilever South Asia (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Nepal), and is a member of the ‘Unilever Leadership Executive’ which is Unilever’s Global Executive Board.

During his eight years at the helm, HUL’s market capitalisation has increased by over $55 billion making it one of the most valuable companies in the country. In this period, HUL has won several awards and recognitions including the prestigious Economic Times ‘Company of the Year’ & ‘Corporate Citizen of the Year’ awards, Business Standard’s ‘Company of the year’ award and the ‘Best Governed Company’ award by the Asian Centre for Corporate Governance and Sustainability. Forbes rated HUL as the most innovative company in India and the 8th most innovative company in the world. Aon Hewitt in a global study rated HUL as the 3rd best company globally for building leaders.

Mr Mehta, alongside leading HUL, is also a Director on the Board of Indian School of Business, member of the Breach Candy Hospital Trust and the South Asia Advisory Board of Harvard Business School. He chairs Xynteo’s ‘Vikaasa’, a coalition of top Indian and MNC companies.

Mr Mehta was conferred honorary ‘Doctorate degree in Business Management’ by Xavier University, Bhubaneswar. He has also been recognised as the ‘Business Leader’ of the year by the All India Management Association, the ‘Best CEO Multinational’ by Forbes India Leadership Awards, the ‘Management Man of the Year’ by Bombay Management Association, the ‘CA Business Leader’ by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the ‘Best Transformational Leader’ by the Asian Centre for Corporate Governance & Sustainability and ‘Business Leader of the Year’ by Economic Times. He was also awarded the ‘Pralhad P. Chhabria Memorial Global Award’ for his outstanding contributions to the industry, the ‘Sir Jehangir Ghandy Medal for Industrial and Social Peace’ by XLRI – Jamshedpur and ‘JRD Tata Corporate Leadership Award’ by the All India Management Association.

Mr Mehta has done his Bachelors in Commerce (India), Chartered Accountancy (India) and has also completed his Advanced Management Program (Harvard Business School). Mr Mehta is married to Mona Mehta who too is a Chartered Accountant, and they have twin daughters Naina and Roshni who have studied at MIT, Cornell, and Harvard Universities. A firm believer that ‘doing well’ and ‘doing good’ are two sides of the same coin, he propagates the cause of compassionate capitalism.