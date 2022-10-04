Sanjeev Kishore takes over as new Director General Ordnance (C&S)

New Delhi : Sanjeev Kishore, a 1985 batch officer of the Indian Ordnance Factory Service (IOFS), has taken over as the Director General Ordnance (C&S) with effect from 01-10-2022 upon the superannuation of Shri M K Grag. Before taking over the charge of DGO (C &S), Shri Kishore was the Additional Director General Ordnance at the Directorate of Ordnance (Coordination & Services), Kolkata.

Shri Kishore has held many senior positions, including that of the first CMD of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd (AVNL), one of the seven new DPSUs formed by the Government of India in 2021. He has ensured smooth transition of Armoured group of factories from Government department to a corporation. AVNL recorded profit in its first six months of operation under his leadership.

Prior to the appointment of CMD, Shri Kishore was also posted as the Senior General Manager of Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) Avadi and General Manager of Opto Electronics Factory (OLF), Dehradun.

Shri Kishore has served in diverse roles and in varied technological environments. He has been awarded Santu Sahaney Memorial Shield and Ayudh Bhushan award for his meritorious services for enhancing defence production.