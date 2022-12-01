Sanjay Kumar takes charge as Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education GoI

New Delhi : Sanjay Kumar took charge as Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy today in Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi.

Pursuant to assuming charge, Shri Kumar held a meeting with the senior officials of the Ministry in which he reviewed the functioning of the department, autonomous bodies and various schemes relating to school education. Discussions were held on implementation of National Education Policy 2020, capacity building of teachers, infrastructure in schools, and the upcoming Prime Minister’s interaction programme ‘Pariksha Pe Pariksha’.

Shri Kumar said that he looks forward to contributing towards providing quality, accessible and affordable education to every student of the country.