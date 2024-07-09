Sanjay Kumar reviews PSSCIVE’s Bagless Days Guidelines

On June 28, 2024, the Secretary (SE&L), Shri Sanjay Kumar reviewed the guidelines developed by PSSCIVE, a unit of NCERT under MoE, for Bagless Days in schools. Participants from NCERT, CBSE, NVS, and KVS attended the meeting. Various suggestions were discussed, including sensitizing students about the local ecology, teaching them to test water purity, recognizing local flora and fauna, and visiting local monuments. Based on this review, PSSCIVE will further fine-tune and finalize its guidelines.

As per paragraph 4.26 of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, it is recommended that all students in grades 6-8 participate in a 10-day bagless period. During this time, students will intern with local skill experts and engage in activities outside of traditional school settings. This initiative aims to help students develop an appreciation for the larger ecosystem in which their school is embedded.

Based on these recommendations, PSSCIVE, has developed comprehensive guidelines for implementing Bagless Days. These guidelines are designed to make learning in schools more joyful, experiential, and stress-free for students.

Bagless Days will be encouraged throughout the year, encompassing a variety of activities such as arts, quizzes, sports, and skill-based learning. Students will gain periodic exposure to activities outside the classroom, including visits to historical, cultural, and tourist sites, interactions with local artists and craftsmen, and visits to various educational institutions within their village, tehsil, district, or state, as mapped by local skilling needs.