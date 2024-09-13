Sanjay Kumar attends award ceremony of Quality Summer Funcamp 2024 organised by QCI NBQP

Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department for School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, attended the virtual award ceremony of the second edition of the “Quality Summer Funcamp” on 6 September 2024, organised by the National Board for Quality Promotion (NBQP), under the Quality Council of India (QCI). State government officials, industry leaders, educators, and parents from across the country attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Sanjay Kumar underscored the importance of experiential learning. He said that students take an active role in their education when experiential learning is incorporated into school curricula. This develops a passion for learning that lasts a lifetime and better equips them for obstacles in the future, he added. He further gave the target of 10,00,000 students participating in the future Quality Summer Funcamps. Dignitaries present at the event emphasized the pivotal importance of quality in shaping the future of education, industry, and society at large.

In his welcome address, Dr. A. Raj, CEO of NBQP, said that the energy and innovation displayed by the students are a true testament to India’s bright future. The youth are the torchbearers of the Quality Bharat Mission, and through initiatives like the Summer Funcamp, they are stepping up to lead the charge toward a quality-driven nation, he said.

This year’s theme, “Safety Stars: Shining Bright with Quality,” highlighted the critical role of safety and quality in everyday life and inspired the next generation of young leaders to embrace these values. The camp was organized from 15 April to 20 July 2024.

The Quality Summer Funcamp aims to ignite the imagination of children—India’s future decision-makers—by embedding the values of quality across a range of areas including food, habitat, toys, healthcare, education, and sustainability. The initiative seeks to empower students from kindergarten to 12th grade through a series of engaging competitions that combine creativity with the principles of quality and safety.

This year’s competitions saw participation from all 36 States/UTs of India with more than 13,000 entries and brought focus to how quality-driven safety measures can improve lives and communities. The competitions included essay writing, drawing contests, short video creation, and quizzes, all designed to encourage students to reflect on the importance of quality in building a safer, more sustainable future.

With overwhelming participation and a strong display of talent, the Quality Summer Funcamp 2024 once again reinforced the significance of quality as a cornerstone of India’s future. As the event concluded, the participants were reminded that their journey as “Safety Stars” has only just begun, and the values of quality they carry forward will shape India’s path to becoming a global leader in innovation and excellence.