Sangeet Natak Akademi announces one-time Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM)

New Delhi : The Sangeet Natak Akademi has announced one-time Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) commemorating 75 years of India’s independence for 75 artists.

The General Council of Sangeet Natak Akademi, the National Academy of Music, Dance and Drama, New Delhi, at its meeting held from 6-8 November 2022 at New Delhi has unanimously selected seventy-five (75) artists for this one-time Award. These include artists who are above the age of 75 years and haven’t been accorded any national honour in their career so far, from the field of the Performing Arts of India.

The Awardees so selected represent the nation as a whole, and belong to different States and Union Territories. Besides, these artists cover the different genres of the performing arts of India.

The Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award carries a purse money of Rs. 1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh), besides a Tamrapatra and Angavastram.