Sandeep Poundrik takes charge as Secretary, Ministry of Steel

Shri Sandeep Poundrik has today assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Steel, at Udyog Bhawan. He is a 1993-batch IAS officer from Bihar cadre. Upon his assumption of charge, he was welcomed by senior officers of the Ministry.

Shri Poundrik was holding the charge of Additional Chief Secretary in the Industries Department and also held additional charges of several other positions in the Government of Bihar. He had previously served as Advisor in the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) under the Ministry of Home Affairs and as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

After assuming the charge, he took a meeting with senior officers of the Ministry to review the progress of steel sector in the country.