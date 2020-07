Puri: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates an art piece at sea beach in Puri featuring Lord Jagannath offering Rasagola to Goddess Lakshmi on auspicious occasion of Niladri Bije. The day is celebrated as Rasagola Dibasa across Odisha.

“On the occasion of #NiladriBije, Lord #Jagannath offers #Rasagola to Goddess Lakshmi. We celebrate this day as #RasagolaDibasa. My SandArt at #Puri beach, Odisha.

#RathYatra #Rasgulla,” tweets Sudarsan Pattnaik.

