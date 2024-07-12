Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas will serve as a reminder of when the Constitution of India was trampled over: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that declaration of 25th June as Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas will serve as a reminder of the time when the Constitution of India was trampled over.

Sharing a post on X by Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, the Prime Minister wrote;

“To observe 25th June as Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas will serve as a reminder of what happens when the Constitution of India was trampled over. It is also a day to pay homage to each and every person who suffered due to the excesses of the Emergency, a Congress unleashed dark phase of Indian history.”