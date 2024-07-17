Business

Samsung Rolls Out Energy Management Platform for Tesla Electric Vehicles

By Odisha Diary bureau

Samsung has introduced an energy management service tailored for Tesla electric vehicles in the United States, as part of their strategic partnership focused on improving connectivity. Industry sources revealed that Samsung’s ‘SmartThings Energy’ platform is now accessible to Tesla drivers in the U.S. This platform enables users to oversee and regulate the charging status of their EV batteries, along with monitoring the power output from solar panels.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.