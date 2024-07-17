Samsung Rolls Out Energy Management Platform for Tesla Electric Vehicles

Prev Post
UP Minister ‘Nandi’ Responds to Anupriya Patel’s Allegations, Ensures FASTag Implementation
Samsung has introduced an energy management service tailored for Tesla electric vehicles in the United States, as part of their strategic partnership focused on improving connectivity. Industry sources revealed that Samsung’s ‘SmartThings Energy’ platform is now accessible to Tesla drivers in the U.S. This platform enables users to oversee and regulate the charging status of their EV batteries, along with monitoring the power output from solar panels.
Prev Post
UP Minister ‘Nandi’ Responds to Anupriya Patel’s Allegations, Ensures FASTag Implementation