Samsung Offers 20-Year Warranty on its Digital Inverter Motor for Washing Machines & Digital Inverter Compressor for Refrigerators for the First Time; Stands for Sustainability Through Durability

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, is breaking new ground by offering 20-year warranty for the first time on Digital Inverter Motor used in its washing machines and Digital Inverter Compressor used in its refrigerators.

This initiative by Samsung brings peace of mind to customers by increasing the reliability and durability of products, and further strengthens its commitment to reduce e-waste, promote sustainability and offer consumers not only high-quality and durable appliances but also to promote a sustainable lifestyle for them.

Samsung’s advanced Digital Inverter Compressor and Digital Inverter Motor showcase the company’s investment in quality and sustainability, ultimately gaining consumers’ confidence.

“With our vision to offer sustainable solutions to our consumers, we have introduced 20-year warranty on Digital Inverter Motor & Compressor used in our washing machines and refrigerators. Frequent replacement of home appliances not only costs time and energy but also produces physical waste. Hence, this initiative is aimed at reducing e-waste while also offering durability along with peace of mind to our consumers,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Enhanced Durability backed by Digital inventor technology

Digital Inverter Technology (DIT) has an impact on many factors, including energy efficiency, performance, and the longevity of large appliances like refrigerators and washing machines. As such, protecting the integrity of this core component with a 20-year warranty, extends the usage of appliances, offers peace of mind to users through reliability and reduces environmental waste.

Functionality of Digital Inverters

Digital Inverter Motor uses strong magnets which reduces friction and makes your washing machine run much quieter and smoothly, which makes it perfect for open plan living and keeping that budget in check. It also reduces running costs by using precise operations for laundry loads. Digital Inverter Motor is Brushless and, has a small number of moving parts, giving them a longer lifespan.

Digital Inverter Compressor can operate at variable speeds unlike the standard single-speed compressor, which is either off or operating at full speed. The digital inverter compressor is almost always on, but can operate at different speeds. This ensures high efficiency and consistent temperature inside the refrigerator. It also results in significant cost savings, a reduced carbon footprint, less noise and a longer lifespan for the compressor.

Commitment to Energy Efficiency

Samsung’s Digital Inverter Technology stand itself apart with recognized durability in all appliances. Samsung promises to its consumers that its Digital Inverter Technology will continue to add value for 20 years by extending the warranty.

Assuring this means that while the appliance is in production or even thereafter, the parts required to maintain and service DITs will be made available for 20 years.

Sustainability through Durability

To live sustainably with prolonged durability, Samsung believes it should all start from home because small choices made every day can have big impact on the planet. With innovative solutions incorporated into its kitchen and living appliances, backed by the 20-year warranty, Samsung supports active sustainable solutions for the home.

With Samsung durability, it becomes the natural choice for consumers looking for an advanced efficient refrigerator or washing machine that will stand the test of time.