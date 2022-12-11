Samsung Makes the Football World Cup 2022 More Enthralling with Its Big Game Fest Offers; Buy Samsung TVs and Get Galaxy S22 Ultra & Some Great Offers

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has announced exciting Big Game Fest offers around its range of premium, big-screen TVs, allowing consumers to get a heart-thumping Football World Cup 2022 experience from the comfort of their homes.

The Big Game Fest will offer consumers assured gifts on the purchase of Samsung’s premium, big-screen TVs including The Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED, QLED, The Frame TV, and The Freestyle projector, across the country.

Under this limited period offer, consumers can get free a Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone worth INR 1,09,999 or a Samsung Ultra Slim Soundbar HW-S801B worth INR 49,900 when they buy select TVs. With the Freestyle Projector, consumers can get a free Samsung Sound Tower T40 worth 17,990. With 75-inch UHD TV, consumer can get Galaxy A23 worth INR 18,400.

Moreover, consumers get a 10-year no-screen burn-in warranty on Neo QLED and QLED TVs.

These enticing offers will be accessible at all leading retail outlets as well as Samsung.com. Along with these deals, Samsung is also providing easy EMIs starting at just INR 1,990 from major banks like ICICI, Kotak and RBL as well as an additional cashback of up to 20%.

“As the love for the Football World Cup engulfs India, viewers are grabbing every opportunity to tune in, watch the games on television, and more importantly, watch them on the big screen. To help them make the most of the World Cup, we are introducing the Samsung ‘Big Game Fest’ to provide consumers a way to experience the thrill of the game by replicating stadium-like experiences right in the comfort of their homes with Samsung’s Big Screen TVs and soundbars,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Neo QLED 8K TVs

Neo QLED 8K TV lets you experience every detail come alive with ‘100 Million Lights’ that give you the brightest picture. It is powered by the Neural Quantum Processor 8K with real depth enhancer which determines and enhances objects to create three-dimensional depth with the help of AI based deep learning. For an enhanced viewing experience, Neo QLED features Eye Comfort mode which automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and tone based on built-in sensors. As the ambient light changes, the screen gradually reduces the amount of light and offers warmer tones, adjusting the blue light levels accordingly. The cutting-edge Neo QLED 8K line-up, comprises of three series with screen sizes ranging from 65-inch to 85-inch.

Neo QLED 8K TVs features Quantum Matrix Technology Pro (with Quantum Mini LED) and Shape Adaptive Light Control for sharper details with enhanced contrast. With 1/40th size of normal LED, the Quantum Mini LED enables best brightness with colors & deepest black and reduces blooming in the picture.

Neo QLED TVs

Samsung’s excellent Neo QLED TV range is designed to be much more than a TV. It can be a game console, a virtual playground, a Smart Hub to control your home, and your perfect partner to improve efficiency. Neo QLED TVs come with Quantum Matrix Technology powered by Quantum Mini LEDs, which are 40 times smaller than regular LEDs. It provides an enhanced luminance scale to precisely control the display’s brightness. That’s not all; these TVs also support Dolby Atmos featuring Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound Pro (OTS Pro) for an ultimate 3D surround sound home theatre experience. It comes with built-in IoT hub that lets you control all your smart devices. With Slim Fit camera, you can also make video calls with your TV.

Samsung QLED Televisions

Samsung QLED TV breaks new ground for premium TVs and home entertainment, delivering a beautiful design supported by the most advanced picture quality and powered by Quantum Dot technology that optimizes the TV’s brightness levels and delivers brighter and deeper colors to deliver the visual experience intended by creators. The QLED TVs also feature Object Tracking Sound (OTS) and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) for an unmatched cinematic experience at home.

You can attach SlimFit camera to your QLED TV to make video calls. Easy on your eyes, it comes with EyeComfort mode, which automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and tone based on built-in sensors.

Offering ‘100 percent color volume’, QLED TV showcases all colors of the DCI-P3 color space regardless of differing levels of brightness, ensuring that HDR images can be viewed in the way the content producer intended.

Crystal 4K UHD Televisions

Samsung’s 4K UHD TVs offer distinctive features through integration, consumption, and interaction of TV in the everyday lives of its consumers. Driven by Crystal technology, Samsung UHD TVs are aimed to deliver colors with unmatched sharpness and contrast levels. With a host of features such as Crystal 4K Display, Video calling, Smart IoT Hub, Adaptive Sound, Tap View, Screen Mirroring, and Lag Free Gaming, these TVs empower consumers to enjoy enhanced picture quality and superior content consumption capabilities.

The Frame TV

Unbelievably stunning, The Frame TV comes with customizable bezels and matte display. You can select different colour bezels to complement your surroundings and curate your art collection from a growing library of over 1,400 pieces of art.

The Frame isn’t just beautiful; it offers superior picture quality with QLED technology that enables life-like colours, enhanced contrast, and impeccable details with 100% colour volume for exceptional picture quality. The Frame also comes with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, powerful Quantum Processor 4K, 4K AI upscaling capabilities and SpaceFit Sound that auto-optimizes sound settings after analysing your room’s environment.

The Freestyle Projector

The Freestyle is a projector, smart speaker and ambient lighting device all rolled into one lightweight, portable device. When it comes to portability, The Freestyle weighs only 830 grams allowing to change any space into a screen with ease. Unlike conventional, boxy projectors, The Freestyle’s versatile cradle allows rotation of up to 180 degrees, enabling users to show high-quality video anywhere – tables, floors, walls or even ceilings – no separate screen required.