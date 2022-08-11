Samsung Leads Holistic Health Innovation With Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro

New Delhi : Samsung Electronics today announced the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro — shaping health and wellness habits with intuitive insights, advanced features and even more powerful capabilities. The Galaxy Watch5 enhances the features that consumers rely on every day, while the Galaxy Watch5 Pro — the newest addition to the Galaxy Watch lineup — is Samsung’s most durable and feature-packed watch yet. These new devices are a commitment to users that their goals and milestones can be met, and Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro are there to help.

“We’re dedicated to giving our Galaxy Watch community the tools, data and resources needed to not only understand their overall health and wellness better but to coach them on their journey,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “With Samsung’s groundbreaking BioActive Sensor, we’re empowering users with the most complete picture of their health-related insights yet.”

Cutting-edge Sensor Technology To Better Understand You

With a growing desire to better understand and act on individual health goals, Samsung has set out to provide in-depth monitoring and practical data offering users the information they need to help them along their health and wellness journey. Galaxy Watch5 is equipped with Samsung’s unique BioActive Sensor that drives the next era of digital health monitoring. First introduced on the Galaxy Watch4 series, the BioActive Sensor uses a single unique chip that combines three powerful health sensors — Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Signal and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis — to deliver extensive readings that include heart rate, blood oxygen level and even stress level.1 In addition, users can get a deeper understanding of their heart health by monitoring blood pressure2 and ECG3 — right from their wrist.4 Since 2020, Samsung has expanded these capabilities to 63 markets including five new — Bolivia, Nicaragua, Réunion Island, Türkiye and Venezuela — to ensure that everyone can better track heart health every day.

With an increased surface area and more direct contact with your wrist, Galaxy Watch5 tracks health metrics now with even greater accuracy than Galaxy Watch4. Plus, its powerful 3-in-1 BioActive Sensor works in combination with the other sensors of Galaxy Watch5 series, including the newly introduced temperature sensor, to provide users with an in-depth understanding of their wellness. The temperature sensor uses infrared technology for more accurate readings, even if the temperature of your surroundings changes. This opens new possibilities for developers to expand their health and wellness options and for users to take advantage of all-new experiences.

Holistic Health Insights To Enhance Everyone’s Wellness Journey

Designed for everyday wins, Galaxy Watch5 offers a comprehensive end-to-end experience that goes beyond fitness activities and into the post-workout, rest and recovery process. The Body Composition measurement tool5 provides a complete snapshot of the user’s overall health, providing them with a tailored approach to set goals, guide them through personalized workouts and track progress. And when it’s time to rest, the Galaxy Watch5 series empowers users with recovery data, including post-cardio heart rate after an intense workout,6 and customized recommendations on water consumption based on sweat loss.7

A good night’s rest is important in wellness, and that’s why we’re helping users have a better night’s sleep.8 Understand sleep patterns through Sleep Scores that monitor stages of sleep, along with snore detection9 and blood oxygen levels. Achieve improved sleep habits with advanced Sleep Coaching,10 that gives a tailored month-long guided program. Through SmartThings integration, Galaxy Watch5 automatically sets connected lights, AC units and TVs to predetermined settings that make for an ideal sleep environment.11 Users can sleep safe and sound knowing that the enhanced fall detection ensures an emergency contact is notified if you or your loved one stumbles at home or falls out of bed.12

No need to worry that your watch may run out of power or get damaged in rough terrain; Galaxy Watch5 comes with 13% larger battery13 and provides eight hours of sleep tracking with just eight minutes of charging, which is 30% faster than Galaxy Watch4. An extra layer of durability protects the Galaxy Watch5. This year, we’ve included our first smartwatch display featuring a Sapphire Crystal display, which offers a 60% harder outer layer,14 so your watch remains reliable in day-to-day use. Cue up your favorite song on Spotify with just your voice using Google Assistant. And coming soon, find your way using Google Maps from your wrist15 without a smartphone connection.16 Music and audio lovers will appreciate updates that include new apps like SoundCloud and Deezer.17 Additionally, One UI Watch4.5 offers a fuller typing experience, an easier way to make calls and a host of new accessibility features that make the Galaxy Watch more intuitive.

Galaxy Watch5 Pro, More Features and Greater Durability for the Outdoor Enthusiast

Created for those that love the great outdoors, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro is the newest addition to the Galaxy Watch portfolio. From hiking to cycling and beyond, Watch5 Pro is ready for the challenge thanks to its premium materials. It features enhanced Sapphire Crystal that better resists any wear and tear and a durable titanium casing that protects the display with a protruded bezel design. Galaxy Watch5 Pro also comes with an all-new D-Buckle Sport Band18 that offers rugged durability with a sleek and clean fit.

Built strong and built to last, Galaxy Watch5 Pro has the largest battery in a Galaxy Watch. It’s 60% larger than Galaxy Watch4, which is key to keeping up with you while you conquer a new route. Take advantage of GPX, that’s available for the first time on a Galaxy Watch. Head out on a hike and record and share it with fellow trail-lovers on the Samsung Health app with Route Workout. You can also download hiking and cycling routes as you practice for your next race or look to mix up your routine. As you hike or cycle, keep your eyes on the path and away from the map with intuitive Turn-by-turn directions.19 When you’re ready to head home, Galaxy Watch5 Pro will get you there easily with the Track back feature that takes you back the way you came.20

Pricing and Availability21

The Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro are available for pre-order in select markets starting on August 10, with retail availability starting August 26.

The Galaxy Watch5 offers a modern and minimalist design, and features that help you achieve more every day. It comes with all-new neutral color options that will turn heads, with the Large 44mm option available in Graphite, Sapphire and Silver and the Small 40mm option available in Graphite, Pink Gold and Silver which features a Bora Purple strap that pairs perfectly with the Galaxy Z Flip4. Galaxy Watch5 will start at $279 for the Bluetooth version and $329 for the LTE version.

For adventure seekers looking for durability, performance and style, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro is for you. It will be available in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium, with a 45mm display, starting at $449 for the Bluetooth version and $499 for the LTE version.

Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition is the ultimate smart caddy that gives golfers direction and recommendations while they’re on the course. It comes with exclusive watch faces, a two-tone band and an unlimited membership on the Smart Caddie app. The Watch5 series Golf Edition comes in three sizes — Watch5 Large, Watch5 Small and Watch5 Pro, starting at $329 for the Bluetooth version.

Design your own watch by selecting the model, size, case color and strap for up to 1,032 unique combinations in the Galaxy Watch5 Bespoke Studio on Samsung.com.22 Now, users can build a watch that’s unique to them. With a greater selection of straps and faces, they can mix and match to express their personal style with the new Sport Band or share their support of Sustainable Development Goals with the Global Goals Band.23

To learn more about the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, please visit:

Galaxy Watch5: www.samsung.com/galaxy-watch5

Galaxy Watch5 Pro: www.samsung.com/galaxy-watch5-pro

Galaxy Watch5 & Galaxy Watch5 Pro Product Specifications24, 25

Galaxy Watch5 Galaxy Watch5 Pro Material & Color Armor Aluminum case with Sport Band– 44mm: Graphite, Sapphire, Silver – 40mm: Graphite, Pink Gold, Silver Titanium case with D-Buckle Sport Band– Black Titanium, Gray Titanium Dimensions26

& Weight27 – 44mm: 43.3 x 44.4 x 9.8 mm, 33.5g– 40mm: 39.3 x 40.4 x 9.8 mm, 28.7g 45.4 x 45.4 x 10.5 mm, 46.5g Display Sapphire Crystal– 44mm: 1.4″ (34.6mm) 450×450 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display – 40mm: 1.2″ (30.4mm) 396×396 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display Sapphire Crystal– 1.4″ (34.6mm) 450×450 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display Processor Exynos W920 Dual-Core 1.18GHz Memory 1.5GB RAM + 16GB internal storage Battery (typical)28 – 44mm: 410mAh– 40mm: 284mAh 590mAh Charging Faster Charging (WPC-based wireless charging) OS Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 3.5)29 UI One UI Watch4.5 Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Connectivity LTE,30 Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo Durability 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H Compatibility Android 8.0 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of RAM31

1 These features are intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, or treatment of any medical condition or disease. Availability of these features may vary by market or device. Requires Galaxy smartphone with Android 8.0 or later, 1.5GB RAM or more and the latest version of the Samsung Health app (version 6.22 or later).

2 The Blood Pressure feature is only available in select markets. To ensure accuracy, users should calibrate their device every four weeks with a traditional blood pressure cuff. The BP app cannot diagnose hypertension, other conditions, or check for signs of a heart attack. This app can only be used for measuring in ages 22 and over. It is not meant to replace traditional methods of diagnosis or treatment by a qualified healthcare professional.

3 The ECG feature is only available in select markets. The ECG app is not intended to replace traditional methods of diagnosis or treatment. The ECG app is not intended for users with known arrhythmias other than atrial fibrillation or users under 22 years old. Users should not interpret or take clinical action based on the device output without consultation of a qualified healthcare professional.

4 Due to market restrictions in obtaining approval/registration as a medical device, Blood pressure and ECG only works on watches and smartphones purchased in the markets where service is currently available (however, service may be restricted when users travel to non-service countries). Check out www.samsung.com/apps/samsung-health-monitor for more information and latest update on service markets.

5 Intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring or management of any medical condition or disease. Any health-related information accessed through the device and/or application should not be treated as medical advice. Users should seek any medical advice from a physician. Do not measure your body composition if you have an implanted pacemaker or other implanted medical devices. Do not measure your body composition if you are pregnant. Measurement results may not be accurate if you are under 20 years old.

6 To measure, select your exercise before you start to workout.

7 To measure, select ‘Running’ on your watch and run at least 5km/h for at least 2.5km. Only for use with outdoor running.

8 Sleep features are intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, treatment of any medical condition or sleep disorder. The measurements are for your personal reference only. Please consult a medical professional for advice.

9 To record your snoring, wear your watch while you sleep and place your phone on a stable surface near your head, such as a nightstand, with the bottom of the phone pointed toward you.

10 For sleep pattern results, user must wear watch while they sleep for at least 7 nights and complete a survey.

11 Requires the latest versions of Samsung Clock mobile app (v. 12.1.10.5 or higher), Samsung SmartThings mobile app (v. 1.7.59.23 or higher) and SmartThings Framework mobile app (v1.4.1 or higher). Available on smart devices that are registered to SmartThings.

12 To notify an emergency contact, a network connection is required. GPS accuracy may be affected by obstructions to the satellite signal, such as buildings.

13 Compared to Galaxy Watch4.

14 When compared to Galaxy Watch4. Based on Vickers hardness measured with constant load of 200gf.

15 A network connection is required.

16 App availability may vary by market, operator or device. Subscription fees may apply for some apps.

17 App availability may vary by market, operator or device. Subscription fees may apply for some apps.

18 Do not store your device and the band near magnetic fields. Magnetic stripe cards, including credit cards, phone cards, passbooks and boarding passes, may be damaged by magnetic fields.

19 Provided when GPX format route file is imported for hiking and cycling, and route is set as target under Samsung Health settings.

20 This feature must be enabled for hiking or cycling under Samsung Health settings.

21 Availability may vary by market or carrier. Supported models, colors, sizes and straps may vary depending on market or carrier.

22 Available on samsung.com in selected markets. The number of combinations available may vary depending on the market.

23 Select interchangeable watch straps sold separately.

24 Availability may vary depending on market, model and the paired smartphone.

25 All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

26 Measured without health sensors.

27 Measured without strap.

28 Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

29 Wear OS Powered by Samsung works with phones running the latest version of Android (excluding Go edition and phones without Google Play Store). Supported features may vary between platforms and markets with compatibility subject to change.

30 LTE connectivity only available in LTE models.

31 Device activation is only available after connecting to a smartphone that supports Google Mobile Services. Compatible devices may vary by market, operator or device brand.