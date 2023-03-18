Samsung Launches the all-new Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G with Stunning Design and Trendy Colours

Samsung, India’s largest electronics brand, has unveiled its latest smartphone series, the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G. With a premium look and feel and designed for durability, Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G come with long-lasting battery life and enhanced entertainment features, making them a top choice for consumers.

“At Samsung, we believe in democratizing innovation, and the new Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G are a testament to our commitment. These devices offer a premium experience with our signature Galaxy design and flagship features like Nightography, which help consumers shoot sharper images and videos in low light conditions. With best-in-class IP67 rating, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and four Android OS Updates, Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G are designed to provide a worry-free user experience, making sure that you get the most out of your device for a long time,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Awesome Design

Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G feature a floating camera setup as well as a metal camera deco which matches the device’s colour. For the first time in Galaxy A series, the A54 5G features a glass back, giving it a premium look and feel. Galaxy A54 5G comes in three colours – Graphite, Lime, and Violet. Galaxy A34 5G is available in Graphite, Lime, and Silver.

Awesome Durability

Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G smartphones are built to last. These devices offer spill and splash resistance with an IP67 rating, which means they can withstand 1 meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. They are also built to resist dust and sand, making them ideal for all your adventures.

The display on both these devices comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, which offers improved scratch and drop protection. Galaxy A54 5G also comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back panel.

Awesome Camera

Galaxy A54 5G boasts a 50MP OIS primary lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the A34 comes with a 48MP OIS primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Both models also come equipped with a 5MP macro lens. The much-loved ‘Nightography’ feature from the flagship series is being made more accessible with the introduction on Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G. It helps consumers shoot brighter and sharper photos and videos in low light. The phones also have an Auto Night mode that automatically adapts to low light conditions, so the user does not have to switch camera modes manually.

Additionally, the Blur-less Night photo/video offers enhanced image stabilization with a 1.6x wider OIS and up to four times better video stabilization (VDIS) compared to previous generation phones, thereby allowing users to capture greater details in the dark. Users can now shoot sharp low-light shots with the ‘100% All Pixel Auto Focus’ that quickly finds the focus in low-light settings. Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G come with Auto Framing, a feature that automatically adjusts the angle of view and zooms in for up to five people during video recording, ensuring steady and crisp videos every time.

Awesome Display and Entertainment

Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 are designed to enhance the user’s entertainment experience. The vivid display of both devices features true-to-life colours with Super AMOLED technology and minimized bezels. The 120Hz refresh rate on both devices allows for incredibly smooth scene-to-scene transitions, even in fast motion. In addition, the adaptive refresh rate maximizes battery efficiency, while the Vision Booster increases visibility even under bright sunlight. Eye Comfort Shield is also accessible on the Quick Panel, offering protection for the user’s eyes.

The Galaxy A54 has enhanced sound capabilities with improved loudness, deep bass preservation, and Dolby-engineered stereo speakers, providing a premium audio experience. With a 5000 mAh battery, the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G can last for more than 2 days on a single charge. The devices are further enhanced by crisp and refined haptic feedback and expandable virtual memory that boosts performance. Both devices have an expandable storage capacity of up to 1TB with an optional micro SD card.

Awesome Security and Future Ready

Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 ensure top-notch security with Samsung’s defense-grade security platform Knox which protects your personal data in real-time. The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G also offer four OS updates and 5 years of security updates, ensuring that the devices remain up-to-date and secure.

Awesome Experiences

Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 offer consumers a host of meaningful experiential features that enrich their lives.

The unique Voice Focus feature allows users to enjoy clearer voice/video calls with your voice isolated from the background noise.

The all-new Samsung Wallet lets consumers have a seamless cards’ Tap and Pay, and UPI payments experience. Users can also securely access their Digital IDs such as PAN, Driving License, Vaccine certificates, and many more.

Samsung Wallet is protected by defense-grade security from Samsung Knox.

Samsung Wallet also incorporates the functionality of Samsung Pass, which securely stores passwords and enables users to quickly and easily log into apps and services.

Galaxy A54 and A34 sport the latest One UI 5.1, which offers enhanced customization options with stickers, emojis, and GIF memes.

Memory Variants, Price, Availability and Offers



Galaxy A54 Colours Variants Price Offers Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet 8GB+128GB INR 38999 INR 3000 bank cashback OR INR 2500 Samsung Upgrade 8GB+256 GB INR 40999



Galaxy A34 Colours Variants Price Offers Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Silver 8GB+128GB INR 30999 INR 3000 bank cashback OR INR 2500 Samsung Upgrade 8GB+256 GB INR 32999

Both devices will be available with easy EMI across Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung.com, and other online platforms starting March 28, 2023. Consumers can also pre-reserve the devices from 16th March to 27th March & avail special offer on Galaxy Buds Live at INR 999